Rays' Star Slugger Predicted to Sign Mega-Deal Worth $250 Million or More
With the World Series now tied up between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, the Tampa Bay Rays are getting closer to the start of their offseason.
This winter is going to be an interesting one for the Rays coming off what was a strange year. There were a lot of things to like about Tampa Bay in 2025 with the team having a positive run differential. Surprisingly, it didn’t help the team have a strong win-loss record.
There are certainly a lot of things to like about what the Rays did in 2025, and that makes this winter a fascinating one. Tampa Bay has numerous veterans who are nearing the end of their contracts. These players are typically dealt by the franchise, but whether or not the Rays will do that remains to be seen.
One offseason decision the team might want to make is to lock up a star player long-term. Signing young talent early on in their careers is something the franchise tries to do, and they have a prime candidate in that department.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the following players who will receive a mega-deal in free agency worth over $250 million. For the Rays, their emerging young star Junior Caminero made the list.
Caminero Will Get a Massive Deal
The most significant takeaway for Tampa Bay in 2025 was the emergence of their star third baseman. At just 22 years old, the slugger was one of the best hitters in all of baseball already. He slashed .264 /.311/.535 with 45 home runs and 110 RBI.
Caminero was able to achieve some things few players at his age have been able to do in the Majors and at 22 years old, there is reason to believe that he will only get better. The young slugger is looking like a generational talent and he could be the face of the franchise for many years to come.
While the team has had him under control for quite some time, it might make sense to give him a contract extension now to help push his free agency back a few years. With him currently slated to be a free agent in five years, giving him some more money now could help push that back another two or three years.
If he continues to produce like he did in 2025, he will be poised for a massive contract and Tampa Bay must do all they can in order to keep him locked up long-term. While there is still a lot of time, the Rays should be proactive with Caminero.