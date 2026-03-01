Rays' Starting Lineup Against Braves on Sunday Missing Key Players

The Tampa Bay Rays will be back in action on Sunday with spring training rolling on against the Atlanta Braves. Coming off a bad loss, the Rays will be looking to bounce back.

While wins and losses in spring training aren’t the most important thing, it was not a good showing for Tampa Bay on Saturday. A 12-3 loss certainly leaves a bad taste in their mouths, and the team will be looking to bounce back on Sunday.

What was great to see on Saturday was the return of one of their top prospects, Xavier Isaac. The talented first baseman is coming back from brain surgery and was able to go 1-for-2 at the plate coming off the bench. On Sunday, he is slated to be in the starting lineup.

Isaac Gets the Start

Following missing a majority of the campaign in 2025, it is great to see the young prospect back and healthy for Tampa Bay. Having brain surgery is an extremely serious matter, and it’s fantastic that he is still able to play baseball.

Now, he will be getting the start at first base and batting sixth for the Rays on Sunday against Atlanta. While it is great to see Isaac starting, this isn’t the strongest lineup overall for Tampa Bay. Neither Junior Caminero nor Jonathan Aranda is starting, and this will be an opportunity for others to show what they can do.

With a 3-5 record so far in spring training, the Rays would undoubtedly like to pick up a win on Sunday. However, it’s important for them to continue to get looks at players who are fighting for spots and playing time.