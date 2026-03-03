Rays' Starting Pitcher Looks Sharp in Spring Training Debut

The Tampa Bay Rays had arguably their biggest game of spring training so far on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies with their star pitcher back on the mound.

Coming into Tuesday, all eyes were on the Rays at home with the club having two games. Against the Phillies, it was star left-hander Shane McClanahan back on the mound for Tampa Bay.

The two-time All-Star is working his way back following missing the last two years because of injuries. Fortunately, he has been able to have a fairly normal offseason this winter and has been progressing nicely up until this point. On Tuesday, it was another major hurdle for him in live game action against Philadelphia.

McClanahan Looks Sharp

Shane McClanahan ready to roll for his first spring exhibition start #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/cGN2bi0HFG — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) March 3, 2026

It is impossible to predict what the road to get back on the mound in the regular season is going to look like for the southpaw, but Tuesday was a step in the right direction. McClanahan pitched two innings, allowing two hits, while striking out one batter.

The plan was for him to work two innings and be around the 25-pitch mark, and he came in at 23 pitches. Furthermore, 16 of those pitches were strikes, with the left-hander showing some nice control early.

For pitchers coming back after missing so much time, finding the zone seems to be the most challenging thing. That wasn’t an issue for McClanahan, and his fastball topped out at just under 97 miles per hour. This was a very encouraging step in the right direction for the southpaw, and hopefully, he continues to pitch well on his way back.