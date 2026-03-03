Rays' Starting Pitcher Looks Sharp in Spring Training Debut
In this story:
The Tampa Bay Rays had arguably their biggest game of spring training so far on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies with their star pitcher back on the mound.
Coming into Tuesday, all eyes were on the Rays at home with the club having two games. Against the Phillies, it was star left-hander Shane McClanahan back on the mound for Tampa Bay.
The two-time All-Star is working his way back following missing the last two years because of injuries. Fortunately, he has been able to have a fairly normal offseason this winter and has been progressing nicely up until this point. On Tuesday, it was another major hurdle for him in live game action against Philadelphia.
McClanahan Looks Sharp
It is impossible to predict what the road to get back on the mound in the regular season is going to look like for the southpaw, but Tuesday was a step in the right direction. McClanahan pitched two innings, allowing two hits, while striking out one batter.
The plan was for him to work two innings and be around the 25-pitch mark, and he came in at 23 pitches. Furthermore, 16 of those pitches were strikes, with the left-hander showing some nice control early.
For pitchers coming back after missing so much time, finding the zone seems to be the most challenging thing. That wasn’t an issue for McClanahan, and his fastball topped out at just under 97 miles per hour. This was a very encouraging step in the right direction for the southpaw, and hopefully, he continues to pitch well on his way back.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20. He can also be reached at via email at NickZiegler26@gmail.com