Rays' Prospect Set to Return for First Time Since Surgery

As spring training continues for the Tampa Bay Rays, they will be getting a player back on the field for the first time in a long time on Saturday.

It has been a good start to spring training for the Rays with a bunch of their players getting into form. There has been a noticeable success for some of the sluggers in the lineup for Tampa Bay early on, and that is a great sign.

Offensive production is certainly a concern for the team following a couple of the decisions made this winter, with Brandon Lowe being traded most notably. However, there is some good talent in the system, and the hope will be that players step up.

On Saturday, for the first time since having brain surgery, Xavier Isaac will be able to make an appearance for the Rays coming off the bench.

This will be first game appearance for #Rays prospect Xavier Isaac since June 25, just prior to surgery to remove a brain tumor https://t.co/FfP1Y0OBKs https://t.co/CRAeVW3qna — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) February 28, 2026

While it wasn’t known for a while why Isaac missed most of last year in the minors, it was later revealed that he had to undergo a life-saving brain surgery. This is an incredible feat for the talented prospect to be back out on the field, and it could be a major boost for Tampa Bay.

Prior to the surgery, Isaac was considered to be one of the best prospects in the system. While he will understandably need to knock off some rust, his being healthy and able to play baseball is a great story. Now, with a chance to get back on the field, hopefully, he can continue to develop for the franchise.