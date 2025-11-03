Rays Understandably Seen as an Unknown in American League East
The Tampa Bay Rays have officially had their offseason kick off with the conclusion of the 2025 season. Now, the team will have some decisions to make regarding their roster, and it should be a fun winter for the team.
After what has to be considered a disappointing campaign in 2025 with the team finishing eight games under .500, the Rays should be hungry to improve. Fortunately, there are a lot of good things in place for the franchise.
Last year saw the rise of third baseman Junior Caminero into a true star that the team can build around. Furthermore, there are a lot of good veterans in place to help this team contend in 2026. However, the possibility is there that they might look to shake things up a bit this offseason and move a veteran or two.
By doing so, this could help them save money and then reallocate that to other areas while getting prospects back in return. Due to a lot of uncertainties, Tampa Bay is going to be an interesting watch this winter.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Rays being the biggest unknown in the AL East heading into the offseason, with new ownership taking over, and the potential that they could surprise some people in free agency.
Rays Makes Sense as an Unknown
The AL East is likely going to be a tough division once again in 2026. With the Blue Jays coming just one win away from winning the World Series, they figure to be a contender now for years to come. Furthermore, both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are also going to be in the mix after making the postseason in 2025.
With some powerhouse teams in the division that likely aren’t going to be going away, it will be interesting to see when the Rays look to pull the trigger and deem that they are ready to make a run at it.
That very well could happen in 2026 depending on some of their decision making. If they elect not to trade their veterans this winter, it would be a clear indication that they are going to try and at least contend in the first half and see where things are going. However, they could also potentially make a splash or two in free agency which would further indicate their willingness to compete.
Overall, it is very fair to say that the team is going to be the biggest unknown in the AL East this winter and heading into the season. Tampa Bay could go in a lot of different directions this offseason, and that truly makes them a wild card.