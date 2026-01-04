Rays Upgrading Multiple Positions Is Biggest Looming Question

The Tampa Bay Rays have been very busy this winter, but there is still work to be done for the franchise.

So far, it has been a bit of a mixed bag for the Rays. In free agency, they have been aggressive in adding some veteran talent to help a couple of areas of need at the time. With the additions of Jake Fraley and Cedric Mullins, the outfield now has some more depth and should be better offensively.

Furthermore, they also added southpaw Steven Matz, who is expected to stretch back out and compete for a spot in the starting rotation. However, the team did make two significant trades to send veteran talent elsewhere, with both Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz being dealt.

Now, the team has a number of question marks to address, but there is still a lot of offseason left to go. With the team's desire to compete, it will be interesting to see what the rest of the plan is for the team this winter.

Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote about the most significant question heading into spring training for the Rays being whether or not they will upgrade at catcher or shortstop.

Both Positions Need Offensive Help

Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

After dealing away Lowe, the need for offensive help is certainly paramount for Tampa Bay. The All-Star slugger was one of the best offensive second basemen in the league and replacing that type of production in the lineup will be challenging.

Unfortunately for the Rays, while second base will have to be addressed, it isn’t the only position that has had some offensive issues. At shortstop, while Taylor Walls is a fantastic defender and one of the best in the league, he doesn’t bring much to the plate offensively.

Furthermore, behind the plate has been an offensive issue for the team for a number of campaigns now. Coming into the season, it appears that Hunter Feduccia and Nick Fortes are the front-runners for the most playing time behind the plate, and neither performed well offensively.

While it is alright to have a spot on the field that is a bit of a defensive specialist, a team can’t afford to have multiple holes offensively. While that could still change, the team is currently lacking offensively, and those two spots are prime areas to upgrade. Hopefully, with some options still available to improve, the team will figure it out before the start of the season.

