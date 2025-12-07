Rays Veteran Slugger Named a Potential Trade Fit for Pirates

The Tampa Bay Rays have been busy this offseason, looking to upgrade a roster that was in need of reinforcements if they want to get back into the playoff picture in the American League.

In 2025, a big reason that the Rays finished with only 77 victories was their offense. First baseman Jonathan Aranda, third baseman Junior Caminero, second baseman Brandon Lowe and designated hitter Yandy Diaz were the only players to perform at an above-average level.

Thus far this offseason, the team has brought back outfielder Jake Fraley on a more affordable contract after non-tendering him a deal. They also brought in veteran outfielder Cedric Mullins, presumably to handle center field.

Tampa Bay certainly isn’t done making moves. They could still use an upgrade behind the plate at catcher and need to find more offense for their lineup.

Their need for more hitting is what makes it so shocking that Diaz is someone who is mentioned constantly on the trade market. He has been involved in rumors for years, and that isn’t changing this winter.

Pirates named trade fit for Yandy Diaz

An incredibly consistent hitter, Diaz is someone that teams have been trying to pry away from the Rays for a while. Somewhat surprisingly, he has yet to be dealt, turning into a stalwart in the middle of Tampa Bay’s lineup.

The market for him, should the Rays truly make him available, will be robust. One of the teams that could pursue a deal for him is the offensively-challenged Pittsburgh Pirates.

MLB insider Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN listed the National League Central club as one of the teams that would be a fit for the veteran slugger.

First baseman Spencer Horwitz was the only player who took at least one at-bat with the Pirates in 2025 who had an OPS+ of league average or better, with a 118. The next highest was left fielder Bryan Reynolds, who had a 99.

Yandy Diaz remains reliable source of offense

They need to add offensive help regardless of the position, and Diaz presents a unique target for the team. He is 34 years old, but has shown no signs of slowing down at the plate with excellent production.

Diaz won’t offer much of an impact defensively or with his base running, but his bat is still more than valuable enough. Last season, he hit 25 home runs and 29 doubles with 83 RBI and an OPS+ of 136.

That productivity is exactly why the odds of Diaz being traded by the Rays have been predicted to be so low. They need to be adding players to upgrade their offense, not subtracting from the core they already have in place.

