Rays Watching Gap Widen With Blue Jays Signing International Star in Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Rays have made a few moves this offseason to help improve their roster for the 2026 season.

Veteran Cedric Mullins will hopefully bring some stability to their outfield mix. He should handle a lot of reps in center field, with Jake Fraley providing a platoon partner at a corner outfield spot. On the mound, lefty Steven Matz will add some insurance to the starting rotation.

The biggest moves the Rays made were trades. Second baseman Brandon Lowe landed with the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-team deal that also included the Houston Astros. Starting pitcher Shane Baz was traded to the Baltimore Orioles.

Tampa Bay has certainly improved its long-term outlook with the prospect haul it brought in. However, an argument can be made that the Rays are taking a step back in 2026.

Rays watching gap with Blue Jays growing

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) bats against the USA in the sixth inning at LoanDepot Park. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

A gap already existed between them and the American League East champs this past season, the Toronto Blue Jays, who also went on to win the AL pennant. That gap has grown considerably with the moves they have made.

Another splash came in free agency with the Blue Jays signing international superstar Kazuma Okamoto out of Japan. As shared by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, the two sides have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal. A $5 million signing bonus is included, and there are zero opt-outs.

A Toronto lineup that really came on in the second half of the season and mashed in the playoffs is receiving a massive boost with the addition of the Japanese slugger. He adds another elite power threat to the mix with a career slugging percentage of .521 in 11 NPB seasons.

Set to turn 30 years old in June, he is right in the middle of his prime years. After years of looking to make a splash in the Japanese market, including their pursuit of Shohei Ohtani two years ago, the Blue Jays have finally cashed in.

Newest Toronto Blue Jay Kazuma Okamoto batted .333 with a 1.278 OPS in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, including this solo homer against USA that was ultimately the deciding run in the championship game pic.twitter.com/JfmGbSsCLF — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) January 3, 2026

This is bad news for Tampa Bay because they were already a tier or two below Toronto. That gap has grown even more with Okamoto being the latest splash for the defending AL champs.

Earlier in the offseason, they signed starting pitcher Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million deal and Cody Ponce on a three-year, $30 million contract. The bullpen is also upgraded with Tyler Rogers agreeing to a three-year, $37 million deal.

Their offseason got off to a smashing start when Shane Bieber surprisingly accepted his player option, turning down a chance to enter free agency.

That is a lot of talent added this offseason to a team that reached the World Series and went seven games against the Los Angeles Dodgers just a few months ago. Keeping pace with the Blue Jays has become an increasingly difficult task for the Rays due to the disparity in their spending power.

