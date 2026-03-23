Rays Well Represented on the Global Stage in 2026 World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic once again delivered many electric moments, showcasing the game on an international stage, with several Tampa Bay Rays players suiting up for their respective countries, making meaningful contributions throughout the tournament.

In many cases, those countries reflect not just where players were born, but also their heritage, with eligibility tied to family background and ancestry.

Junior Caminero played for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, slashing .350/.409/.850 with three home runs, seven RBIs, five runs scored and a 1.259 OPS in six games. The Dominican Republic advanced to the semifinals, where they fell to Team USA in a nail-biting 2-1 matchup.

Caminero reinforced his stardom on the international stage, as he continues to emerge as one of the game’s brightest young talents. He crushed a go-ahead, two-run home run in his WBC debut against Team Nicaragua.

Junior Caminero starred in World Baseball Classic

Mar 15, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Dominican Republic designated hitter Junior Caminero (13) celebrates after hitting a home-run in the second inning against the United States during a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In the semifinals against Team USA, Caminero homered off Paul Skenes, representing the Dominican Republic’s 15th home run of the tournament, which set a record for the most home runs by a team in a single WBC.

Jonathan Aranda suited up for Team Mexico in this year’s WBC. He slashed .357/.438/.643, good for a 1.081 OPS, with one home run, four RBIs and three runs scored.

Aranda remained a consistent presence in Mexico’s lineup, contributing quality at-bats and timely hitting throughout pool play. Mexico ultimately fell to Team Italy in the final game of pool play, 9-1, and did not advance to the quarterfinals.

Right-handed reliever Griffin Jax played for Team USA, recording some of the biggest outs of the tournament. Jax, who attended the U.S. Air Force Academy, became the first Air Force graduate to reach the Major Leagues.

JUNIOR CAMINERO HOME RUN TO OPEN THE SCORING! pic.twitter.com/yllJIGdSqf — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 16, 2026

He played an essential role for Team USA, not allowing a hit or a run across 3.2 dominant innings while walking none and striking out three.

In Team USA’s win over Mexico, in front of the entire Air Force baseball team, who were invited by him and Skenes as special guests, Jax recorded two crucial outs.

He entered the game with the tying run at the plate in the eighth inning and induced an inning-ending double play ground ball to Alejandro Kirk to preserve the lead, further highlighting his ability to perform in high-leverage situations.

Left-hander Garrett Cleavinger also represented Team USA, recording one scoreless inning of work in the tournament. He pitched a clean inning against Mexico, striking out one in a 1-2-3 frame that followed Skenes’ stellar outing.

Griffin Jax gets the job done as Alejandro Kirk grounds into a double play! pic.twitter.com/wzCjiRsJ4u — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 10, 2026

Yoendrys Gómez played for Venezuela in the WBC, pitching two scoreless innings while allowing two hits, walking none and striking out three. Venezuela went on to defeat Team USA 3-2 in the championship game, securing its first World Baseball Classic title in dramatic fashion.

Gary Gill-Hill made two relief appearances for Great Britain, tossing 3.2 innings. He allowed three runs on one hit while walking two and striking out five batters.

Owen Wild also suited up for Great Britain, starting one game in the WBC. Facing Italy, he allowed two runs on two hits over three innings of work, walking one and striking out two.

Wild faced the minimum through his first two innings before surrendering back-to-back home runs to Andrew Fischer and J.J. D’Orazio to begin the third inning.

Respondeeeee Aranda



Batazo contra la barda de Jonathan Aranda para poner a la novena mexicana adelante en el marcador ¡Vamos México! 🇲🇽#TorosDeCorazón #EmbistiendoElMundo pic.twitter.com/GVe9t1OXiP — Toros De Tijuana 🐃⚾ (@TorosDeTijuana) March 9, 2026

The WBC takes place every 3-4 years and will not return until 2030. This tournament provides players with a special opportunity to play for their country or represent their heritage, in which they take pride while competing on a global stage against the best talent in the world.

The Rays had seven players compete in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, giving the organization a strong global presence and allowing its players to represent their countries with pride on one of the game’s biggest stages.

That presence is only expected to grow, as the tournament highlighted a young core that continues to develop into impact players on both the national and international stage.