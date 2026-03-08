How Rays Emerging Star Compares to Yankees’ Aaron Judge

Junior Caminero put together a breakout season with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2025. Let’s take a closer look at how he compares to one of the game’s premier offensive players.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge broke onto the scene with a historic first season in the Big Leagues, winning the American League Rookie of the Year Award after breaking the single-season rookie home run record with 52 long balls.

Since then, Judge has won the American League MVP Award in three of the past four seasons, establishing himself as one of, if not the best, hitters in the game. His first MVP campaign was highlighted by a 62-home run season, which broke the American League single-season home run record.

In addition to his impressive power numbers, Judge has proven himself as an all-around offensive threat, particularly over the past few seasons.

Comparing Junior Caminero to Aaron Judge

During all three of his MVP campaigns, he led all of baseball in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and OPS+, while also leading the league in home runs and RBIs during the first two MVP seasons in 2022 and 2024.

In 2025, Judge posted a league-leading .331 batting average, becoming the third player in MLB history to win a batting title while hitting 50+ home runs.

Caminero has one full Big League season under his belt, a year in which he belted 45 home runs and drove in 110 runs. He is emerging as a potential cornerstone player for the Rays, similar to the role Judge has played for the Yankees.

Judge has recorded four seasons of 50 or more home runs during his first 10 years in the league. Caminero will look to become just the seventh player in MLB history under the age of 25 to hit 50+ homers in a season in 2026.

Junior Caminero holds one major edge over Aaron Judge

Caminero already has a standout season under his belt, and he’s only 22 years old. He ranked No. 23 on the MLB Rank 2026: Top 100 Players list, indicating he is viewed as one of the best players in the league by a panel of experts at ESPN.

One primary advantage that Caminero has over Judge when looking at the entire trajectory of his career is his age. Judge didn’t make his MLB debut until 2016, when he was 24, and he played his first full season in 2017 at the age of 25.

Caminero, on the other hand, made his MLB debut at 20 years old near the end of the 2023 season, then played his first full season in 2025 during his age-21 season.

This could potentially indicate that Caminero has a longer career ahead of him with more years to add to his home run totals, as well as other offensive milestones, when compared to Judge; he opted to attend Fresno State despite being drafted by the Oakland Athletics out of high school, which delayed the start of his career.

The sky is the limit for Caminero, who turned heads with his stellar 2025 campaign. Achieving that level of success at just 21 years old only adds to the excitement surrounding what the future holds for the young third baseman.

If his development continues on its current trajectory, it’s likely that Caminero could emerge as a long-term offensive force for Tampa Bay — a presence capable of impacting the league in a way similar to Judge’s significance to the Yankees.