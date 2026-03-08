Rays Star Continues Torrid Play at World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic features plenty of the game’s biggest stars representing their countries, including multiple players from the Tampa Bay Rays.

One of the Rays stars taking part in the tournament is third baseman Junior Caminero. He is playing with the Dominican Republic, as part of one of the most talented rosters at the World Baseball Classic.

A spot was definitely earned on the team with how well he performed during the 2025 season. One of the highest-rated prospects in baseball in previous years, he showcased what made him so special in his first full Major League campaign.

Caminero’s elite power was on full display, and it has carried right over into this spring. Through his first two appearances in the World Baseball Classic, the Tampa Bay star has helped the Dominican Republic get off to a 2-0 start, dominating Nicaragua and the Netherlands.

Junior Caminero showcasing power at World Baseball Classic

Feb 19, 2026; PortCharlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) poses for a photo during media day. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In both games, the star third baseman has made his presence felt. Known for his long-ball prowess with the Rays, it has been on full display while representing his country as well.

Caminero hit his second home run in as many games against the Netherlands, helping the Dominican Republic to a 12-1 mercy victory in seven innings. He hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, part of a six-run frame that also included a two-run bomb from New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells.

The game came to a close when Juan Soto launched the fourth home run for the team, a two-run shot. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was responsible for the other long ball.

Through his first two World Baseball Classic appearances, Caminero has been one of the best hitters in the tournament. He has had seven at-bats, recording a .571/.625/1.429 slash line with two home runs and five RBI.

JUNIOR CAMINERO WITH A 424 FT 3-RUN BLAST AND IT'S 7-1!! pic.twitter.com/eZcyTasL3v — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 8, 2026

No one else has more than two long balls thus far, while the RBIs are tied for seventh most.

This is something that Tampa Bay fans can certainly get used to. After he hit 45 home runs and had 110 RBI in 2025, the sky’s the limit for the young slugger, who is entering his age-22 campaign.

The scariest part for opposing pitchers is that he is just scratching the surface of his potential. There is another level he can take his production to at the plate if he can hone in his pitch selection, not chasing as much, and continue hitting the ball in the air more.

Despite his 45 long balls, he also led the MLB by hitting into 31 double plays. His fly ball and groundball rates are both on the wrong side of the Big League average; if he keeps those improvements up, even more damage will be done by the player who swings as hard as anyone in the sport.