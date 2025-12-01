Rays Would Be Great Fit for Astros Slugger Named Potential Trade Candidate

The Tampa Bay Rays have a few weaknesses on their roster that they will be looking to address this offseason. Of course, that is easier said than done when operating on a budget the size the franchise runs on.

The Rays are not going to be players in free agency, at least not right now. It is one of the harsh realities they have to face as a member of the American League East, where the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays have already spent big money this offseason.

Both made splashes in free agency, signing closer Ryan Helsey and starting pitcher Dylan Cease, respectively. Don’t expect the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees to stand by idly and not spend.

Tampa Bay has to get creative when addressing its weaknesses. If they aren’t going to spend in free agency, another avenue is via trades.

Rays can address catcher woes in trade with Astros

William Liang-Imagn Images

Over at MLB.com, Mark Feinsand put together a piece highlighting a potential trade candidate for each team. For the Houston Astros, he listed catcher Yainer Diaz, who would be a great fit for the Rays to address their woes behind the plate.

There are some shortcomings to his game that Tampa Bay would have to take into consideration were they to target him. His defensive metrics continue to slide, and this is a team that normally puts an emphasis on that part of the game.

His Fielding Run Value of -4 is in the 23rd percentile. A Blocks Above Average of -2 is in the 28th percentile, while his Framing is in the 18th at -4.

The defensive metrics are concerning, but Diaz has proven capable of making up for it with his bat. More offense is what Tampa Bay needs, and they should be willing to take a hit defensively if it means adding more pop to a dormant lineup.

In 2025, only third baseman Junior Caminero, second baseman Brandon Lowe, first baseman Jonathan Aranda and designated hitter Yandy Diaz performed above the league average at the plate.

Yainer Diaz would be massive upgrade for Rays lineup

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

That needs to change if the Rays are going to get back into the playoff picture in the AL, and Diaz can help do that. His 92 OPS+ was a career low in the Big Leagues, but it is a massive upgrade on what Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia provided after Danny Jansen was traded.

One of the most productive offensive catchers in baseball, Diaz is an annual threat to hit 20 home runs. He is a legitimate middle-of-the-order run producer, something Tampa Bay needs more of.

In his Major League career, he has produced a .279/.305/.454 slash line with an OPS+ of 110. Those numbers would provide a much-needed upgrade for an underwhelming Rays batting order.

Another positive to pursuing Diaz is that he could be a multi-year answer behind the plate. He is under team control through 2028, meaning his salary is still going to be affordable even for a team like Tampa Bay.

More Rays News: