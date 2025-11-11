Several World Series Contenders Named Suitors for Rays' Pete Fairbanks in Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Rays made a decision that surprised a lot of people this offseason when they decided to decline the club option they had on closer Pete Fairbanks.

Instead of picking it up and paying him $11 million had they exercised the option, the Rays opted to pay a $1 million buyout, making him a free agent. He joins a market that includes Edwin Diaz, Devin Williams and Robert Suarez as the top options available.

It should come as no surprise that contending teams are expected to line up for his services this winter. Fairbanks has been one of the most consistent relief pitchers in baseball the last few years and can fill any role in a bullpen, whether it is a setup man or closer.

Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays named suitors for Pete Fairbanks

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Which teams could be the most aggressive suitors? According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to pursue him.

The two teams that just faced off in the World Series, which the Dodgers won in an epic seven games, will be facing off again plenty this offseason. Both have already been linked to some of the biggest names available, such as right fielder Kyle Tucker.

It will be interesting to see what kind of deal Fairbanks can land as a free agent. Rosenthal added that teams weren’t willing to spend $11 million on a relief pitcher at this point in the offseason, which played a role in Tampa Bay declining the option.

They didn’t want to pick up the option and then get stuck with his contract on their books. After canvassing the league to see what the market could be like, they decided that declining the option would be their best move.

Pete Fairbanks has earned sizable contract with production

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There are some health concerns when it comes to Fairbanks. As Rosenthal noted, teams that play in cooler climates might be more wary of adding him because of how his body would respond to October weather.

He suffers from Raynaud’s syndrome, something that impacts blood flow to the fingertips. It negatively impacts his ability to grip the ball in colder temperatures, a major obstacle for a pitcher to overcome.

When on the mound, Fairbanks has proven to be an incredibly productive player. He is one of the most productive relief pitchers in the Rays franchise history, placing in the top four of saves, strikeouts and appearances.

Fairbanks took the mound 267 times for Tampa Bay, recording a 2.98 ERA across 265.1 innings with 332 strikeouts. He recorded 90 saves during his tenure with the team, and replacing his consistent production at the back end of the bullpen will be no small task.

More Rays News: