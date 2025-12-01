Toronto Blue Jays Make Sense for Rays' Pitcher in Free Agency

With the offseason continuing on for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team will be waiting to see how free agency and the trade market start to develop.

So far, things have been largely quiet this winter. While there have been a couple of significant moves made in the American League East so far, many of the top players are still available. For the Rays, their lone considerable move so far was the signing of outfielder Jake Fraley.

The slugger was brought in to help improve the outfield offense, and the hope will be that he can be an excellent platoon hitter against right-handed pitching. This was undoubtedly a need for the team, but there is still work to be done.

Due to the decision not to pick up the team option on closer Pete Fairbanks, the thought is that they will be using that money and allocating it to other areas. However, the closer is now expected to be one of the best relief pitchers on the market and should have a number of potential suitors.

One team that makes a lot of sense for him is the Toronto Blue Jays. Coming off winning the ALCS, the team is hoping to take that next step forward in 2026. Improving the bullpen is going to be a goal for them, and they have the ability to do so financially.

Fairbanks Can Help Improve Blue Jays’ Bullpen Depth

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With the recent signing of Ryan Helsley by the Baltimore Orioles, the arms race is on in the AL East. The Blue Jays have already signed starter Dylan Cease to a seven-year deal, showcasing that they want to win now.

The bullpen was certainly an area that the team sought some improvements for at the trade deadline, and that is seemingly still a goal this winter as well. While Jeff Hoffman was a solid closer for the team in 2025, there were some ups and downs along the way.

Adding Fairbanks would provide them with another option if Hoffman’s inconsistencies persisted in 2026, and at the very worst, give them another high-leverage arm. After seeing what Helsley signed for, the Rays’ decision not to pick up the option of Fairbanks is a shocking one.

Now, they are seeing their former closer generate a lot of interest on the open market, and a multi-year deal seems likely. Unfortunately, they let him go without getting anything in return, which is shocking for the franchise. Now, they might have to potentially see him join a division rival, who makes a lot of sense as a fit.

