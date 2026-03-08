What Jacob Melton’s Spring Usage Really Says About His 2026 Role

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing to get ready for the start of the season, and they will still be evaluating what the roster will look like for Opening Day. With the team completing 14 games heading into Saturday, the usage of one player is certainly eye-opening.

It hasn’t been the best start for the Rays in terms of their win-loss record in spring training, but they have been getting some young players ample playing time. Due to some of their players, like Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda, playing in the World Baseball Classic, it has opened up some more at-bats for other players.

Furthermore, while injuries haven’t been a main concern for the team, they do have some players with some minor injuries that they are keeping an eye on. However, that combination has led to players who might not be getting as many reps getting more playing time, and one of those players is outfield prospect Jacob Melton.

Through 14 games for the Rays, Melton has appeared in eight of them and is second on the team in at-bats during that span. As a top prospect in the organization, it is certainly interesting to see him getting so much playing time, and it could be an indication of something more significant.

What Does Melton’s Usage Mean Going Forward?

Houston Astros center fielder Jacob Melton | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With some minor injuries to both Cedric Mullins and Chandler Simpson, it has created more opportunities for Melton to get playing time. In eight games, he has slashed .200/.273/.550 with two home runs and four RBI.

While the batting average and the on-base percentage aren’t great, he has flashed some of the power that makes him a talented prospect. Furthermore, while he has the ability to be a good hitter in the majors, he is also already a very good defender.

As Tampa Bay starts to figure out a plan for what their outfield is going to look like, it will be interesting to see what they will do with Melton. As a top prospect who got some experience in the majors last year, he has to be on the radar to make the team for Opening Day.

However, while he’s got a chance, there is still certainly no guarantee that he will. This is a unit that does have some options and depth following a winter in which they focused on improving offensive production. If Melton forces his way onto the roster, he should be in consideration for a spot.