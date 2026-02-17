What We’re Actually Learning About Tampa Bay Rays' Pitching Staff So Far

With spring training starting up for the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, the team will be hoping to bounce back from a couple of losing years.

Coming into the winter, the Rays seemed to have a clear plan for what they wanted to accomplish. While the team unfortunately didn’t make a splash or increase payroll under new ownership, the hope is that it will come with a new stadium.

With that said, the team is still trying to strike a balance between looking toward the future and competing in 2026. That is going to be a tall task in the loaded American League East, especially when Tampa Bay elected to trade their All-Star slugger Brandon Lowe for prospects. However, despite that trade, they were pretty aggressive in free agency, adding some veterans they hope can help.

The two areas the team focused on most were the starting rotation and the outfield. Improving offensive production for the Rays is going to be key for the team this campaign, with the unit struggling a lot in 2025. Furthermore, with some new additions to the starting rotation, this unit feels like it can be the one to either make or break the franchise.

Rotation Could Be Boom or Bust

This is certainly going to be an interesting year for the rotation of the Rays, with there being reasons to love the unit and be very concerned. A lot of the optimism and pessimism is going to be surrounded by the health and effectiveness of Shane McClanahan.

The former All-Star is going to attempt to come back after missing the last two campaigns. Prior to injuries, he was one of the best left-handers in the game, and he could instantly change the fortunes of the team if he were healthy. However, it’s impossible to know what to expect from him in 2026.

Furthermore, while McClanahan is unknown, the free-agent signing of Steven Matz could also be a bit of a concern. He struggled the last time he was a starter, and the plan to start the season will be for him to be in the rotation. While they could always move him back to the bullpen if he struggles, that will create a hole in the rotation that would need to be filled.

As of now, it certainly feels like the rotation for Tampa Bay could be the unit that either makes or breaks the team in 2026. There is a lot to like about their upside, but also some potential concerns.

