What We’re Actually Learning From Rays' Pitchers & Catchers

Spring training is underway for the Tampa Bay Rays and the team will be looking to figure out what the team will look like in 2026.

Following missing the playoffs the last two years, the Rays made a bunch of moves this winter to shake up the roster. With a goal of being competitive both this year and in the future, they geared their plan in free agency to help now, but also made trades to help restock the farm system.

Despite the reputation of having a strong farm system year after year, Tampa Bay has had some struggles drafting of late, and that has resulted in a little bit less talent for the franchise.

As the team prepares for the 2026 campaign, it was pitchers and catchers who reported first for the team. These are two key areas for the team in order to be successful in 2026, and there are some major question marks that will need to be addressed. Unfortunately, it is going to take time for some of those questions to be answered.

Takeaways From Pitchers and Catchers

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With spring training now underway, the portion of pitchers and catchers reporting has come to an end, with games starting. For the Rays, these two spots will undoubtedly be important, and there are some major question marks for each position.

Starting in the rotation, all eyes will be on the health of southpaw Shane McClanahan. The former two-time All-Star is trying to come back after missing the last two years, and the hope is that he will be able to find success once again.

Furthermore, a balky shoulder for Edwin Uceta to start the spring could leave the bullpen unit a bit short-handed to begin the year. The talented right-hander is expected to play a significant role for the unit, and the Rays will hope he can be back and healthy soon.

Behind the plate has been a highly talked-about situation for the team. The combination of Hunter Feduccia and Nick Fortes doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence heading into the season, and it will be important that they get some positive offensive production from one of them.

Overall, even though spring training has begun, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for the team to consider some external options for both spots. While they wouldn’t be able to add a bona fide impact player at this stage, depth and options is never a bad thing.