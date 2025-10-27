Why Ryan O'Hearn Makes Perfect Sense for the Rays To Target in Free Agency
The Tampa Bay Rays are going to be on the lookout for some help at several positions in their lineup this winter. President of baseball operations Erik Neander has not been shy about discussing what the team plans to do this offseason.
Catcher has been mentioned multiple times as a position of need. Since their inception, finding a backstop has proven challenging for the Rays.
The team is also going to evaluate things at shortstop. Taylor Walls is a Gold Glove finalist, but leaves a lot to be desired with the bat. Carson Williams is a star prospect but may not be ready for the Major Leagues.
Last but not least, the team is going to have to sort through the outfield. There is a logjam brewing with Chandler Simpson, Jake Mangum, Josh Lowe, Christopher Morel and Jonny DeLuca.
Rays looking to shake up outfield mix
Despite having so many in-house options, Tampa Bay is going to explore outside additions. Neander has mentioned two things specifically that they are looking for in the outfield: power and run production.
That is certainly part of the reason why they have been named the best fit for free agent slugger Ryan O’Hearn this winter.
Coming off a season in which he hit a career-high 17 home runs, he would provide a little bit of pop to the team’s lineup. He also had a 125 OPS+ and .803 OPS, receiving more playing time against left-handed pitching than previously in his career.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has O’Hearn as the No. 27-ranked free agent available. Along with the Rays, he has listed the San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins as perfect fits for him.
Ryan O'Hearn is perfect fit for Rays
An All-Star in 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles before being traded to the Padres, Tampa Bay would be smart to target him. For a team that is as cap-conscious as the Rays, the predicted contract of two years and $24 million is something even they can stomach.
With rumors swirling about the possibility of Yandy Diaz being traded, there could be at-bats available at designated hitter. That is where O’Hearn is best suited, but he can play in the corner outfield spots and first base.
Versatility like that, especially as a left-handed batter, would give manager Kevin Cash the ability to mix and match lineups. He could platoon with a right-handed hitter such as Christopher Morel, but the current left fielder has reverse splits, performing better against right-handed pitching than left-handed.
O’Hearn regularly hits the ball hard and has a good grasp of the zone, showing improvements in strikeout rate and walk rate in recent years.
Tampa Bay is never going to be spending at the top of the market, but should aggressively shop in the range where the slugging lefty will be available. He would be a great addition to the lineup, especially if other moves are made involving current run producers on the team.