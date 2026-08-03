Rays Address Another Need By Trading for Tyler Wells From Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays have been a very busy team with the trade deadline here, and with multiple areas of need, they have been able to address most of them.

While expectations for the team were low coming into the year, the Rays have been able to be arguably the best team in the American League this year. Tampa Bay holds the best record in the AL and has performed well against some of the top teams.

However, even though their record has been impressive, the team wanted to get aggressive to really try to solidify themselves as one of the best in the league. Due to the AL being seemingly wide open, the Rays making improvements could result in them being the team to beat.

On Sunday, the team was able to acquire Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets to fill a need for the team in the starting rotation. Furthermore, on Monday, they fixed a problem for the team behind the plate with the addition of Liam Hicks from the Miami Marlins.

Furthermore, while both of those spots were a need for the team, adding a bullpen arm was also a goal for the team. With the team always seemingly making trades with the Baltimore Orioles, the two sides once again got a deal done for right-handed relief pitcher Tyler Wells.

Wells Provides Valuable Bullpen Depth

The big right-hander is one of the largest pitchers in baseball, standing at 6’8” and weighing 270 pounds. For the Orioles, while their season hasn’t gone according to plan, Wells has performed well for them.

So far this year, he has totaled a 2.67 ERA in 43 appearances. The 31-year-old is arguably having the best year of his career and could be seen as a borderline high-leverage arm for the team.

In exchange for Wells, the Rays will be sending back pitcher Michael Forret to Baltimore. Forret was part of the Shane Baz trade over the winter, and now he will be going back to the Orioles.

Overall, with significant three trades made so far, the Rays have addressed three areas of need and should be very pleased with how they have done so far. While the team could look to still explore another bat, they have been able to get significantly better without parting ways with top prospects.

Now, Tampa Bay will be hoping to sustain their level of play in the second half and have the road to the World Series in the AL go through them.