Rays Acquire Starting Pitcher Freddy Peralta From Mets

The Tampa Bay Rays were unable to win the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes, as the Detroit Tigers traded their ace to the Los Angeles Dodgers in return for three prospects.

However, the Rays wasted no time in pivoting elsewhere. Starting pitching became a top priority for the team with Shane McClanahan heading to the injured list because of a back ailment, and they have successfully addressed that need ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

As reported by Will Sammon of The Athletic on X, Tampa Bay is acquiring starting pitcher Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets.

This is a deal that goes outside of the norm of how the Rays would regularly operate, as Peralta is set to hit free agency this winter. But Tampa Bay is bringing on a starting pitcher with legitimate upside despite the struggles he has experienced this season.

Rays acquiring Freddy Peralta from Mets

Jul 20, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the success the Rays have had developing and getting pitchers out of a rut to realize their potential in the past, this is a worthwhile swing to take. Peralta has provided All-Star-level production previously in his career, including the 2025 campaign, when he made the National League Team for the second time.

His raw production this season hasn’t been great with a 4.99 ERA across 113.2 innings with the Mets. However, some of his underlying metrics, such as a 3.82 xERA and his 87.7 average exit velocity allowed, paint a better picture.

The Rays are acquiring starting pitcher Freddy Peralta in a trade with the New York Mets, league sources tell The Athletic. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) August 2, 2026

If anyone can extract the version of Peralta that took the mound in 2025 out of the player who has been pitching in 2026, it is Tampa Bay.

Heading back to the Mets are three prospects: outfielder Aidan Smith, infielder Emilien Pitre and right-handed pitcher Gary Gill Hill. They are the Nos. 15, 27 and 26 ranked prospects in the Rays’ farm system.

Given how deep Tampa Bay’s pool of prospects is, it would not be shocking if all three of those players ended up being in the top 20 of the New York farm system.

#Rays are sending OF Aidan Smith, INF Emilien Pitre and RHP Gary Gill Hill to the #Mets for Peralta, as https://t.co/70X0RDWCJO reported https://t.co/2we96WxlvF — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 2, 2026

The Mets have experienced some hits recently with players graduating, such as outfielders Carson Benge and AJ Ewing, or players being on the move in trades, such as Jett Williams, who was traded for Peralta this winter.

It was originally reported that New York was seeking a top 100 prospect and more in return for Peralta. That asking price was assuredly going to come down, and the Rays took full advantage of the depth of their farm system to get a deal done.

Smith was originally acquired from the Seattle Mariners, along with right-hand pitching prospect Brody Hopkins, in the Randy Arozarena deal. However, he became expendable with so many other outfield prospects emerging, including the team’s new No. 1-ranked player, Theo Gillen.