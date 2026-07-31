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Inside The Rays

Rays One of at Least Four Teams Linked to Mets’ Freddy Peralta

There are a lot of teams showing interest in New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta.
Kenneth Teape|
Jul 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jul 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Tampa Bay RaysNew York MetsChicago CubsAtlanta BravesPhiladelphia Phillies

The Tampa Bay Rays are one of many teams that are looking to add some starting pitching help to their team ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Rotation help was a need before Shane McClanahan exited his start against the Texas Rangers with left-mid back tightness. If he were to be forced to miss any time, the need for a starting pitcher would rise exponentially for the Rays.

Luckily for them, there are plenty of starting pitching options that figure to be available, ranging from an ace in Tarik Skubal to backend innings eaters and everything in between. One of the players who would present some upside is Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets.

According to Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), Tampa Bay is one of the teams expressing interest in him. However, his market is looking to be incredibly strong despite his underwhelming performance on the mound in 2026.

Rays face stiff competition to acquire Freddy Peralta

New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches the ball.
Jul 6, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Chicago Cubs, Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are among the clubs showing strong interest in Peralta, according to people briefed on the situation. Rotation-needy teams are, however, casting wide nets in their respective searches,” they wrote.

The teams mentioned aren’t too big of a surprise. All of them are in the thick of the playoff race and need starting pitching help to varying degrees. Competition for Peralta should come as no surprise.

While his production isn’t great with a 4.99 ERA in 113.2 innings pitched with 113 strikeouts, the upside is there. He was an All-Star in 2025 when he led the National League with 17 wins. The last time his ERA started with a four was the 2019 season, when he was operating mostly as a relief pitcher.

That was also the last time his ERA+ wasn’t at least 112; this year it is below the league average with an 83. A change of scenery could do him some good, and the Rays’ staff has a history of getting the most out of pitchers who had previously been struggling.

Rays starting rotation depth is being tested

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Griffin Jax (22) throws a pitch.
Jul 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Griffin Jax (22) throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While adding another bat is the No. 1 priority for Tampa Bay, if McClanahan is sidelined for any amount of time, a starting pitcher would be right near the top as well. Their depth was already thin, relying on Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour, two relievers who converted to starters midseason.

Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez are All-Stars anchoring the staff, but help will be needed beyond them. Acquiring a player of Peralta’s caliber, someone who can start a playoff game, makes a lot of sense.

But they will have to beat out several contenders to get a deal done.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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