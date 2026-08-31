Rays' Biggest Advantage Heading Into September Isn't What Many Would Expect

The Tampa Bay Rays were able to return home against the San Diego Padres and take the series as a playoff contender from the National League, further proving their legitimacy.

On the heels of the announcement of their new stadium, the Rays continued their excellent play at Tropicana Field over the weekend. As a contender in the NL, a sweep of the Padres was an impressive feat for Tampa Bay.

With an extra-innings win on Sunday, the team has now moved to 28 games over the .500 mark, and a 100-win season is certainly going to be a possibility. Due to the regular season success of the team, expectations have changed for the Rays.

This was a team that wasn’t supposed to be in the playoff hunt in the AL East this year, but has instead been leading the division for most of the way. Now, as they start to plan for October baseball, figuring out what might be the strength of the team is going to be key.

Depth Will Be a Strength

Aug 30, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Richie Palacios (1) scores a run during the eleventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the team starts to prepare for the stretch run, they have to like where they currently sit. With the best record in the AL, the expectation is going to be that they are the team to beat in the league.

When looking at the roster for the Rays, there isn’t a ton of star power like some of the other teams, not only in the division, but the league overall. Junior Caminero is clearly the face and the future of the franchise, and he has quickly become a star player in the league. However, it is the depth of the group that has been key.

Over the course of a long season, depth is important to have. Having a good 40-man roster and not just a good 26-man roster is key to success in the regular season, and the Rays do a good job of that.

As September gets closer, they should have some prospects who get called up and can potentially make an impact for them as well. One logical player is right-handed pitcher Ty Johnson. There is no such thing as having too many arms in the bullpen, and the right-hander could provide a nice boost.

Overall, the Rays are a team that has been built on balance and certainly aren’t a top-heavy group talent-wise. This has translated to a ton of success in the regular season, and the hope will be it carries over to October.