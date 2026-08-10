Rays Bullpen Is Going To Get a Major Boost in Near Future

The Tampa Bay Rays have been dealing with a lot of injuries to their pitching staff throughout the season, but things have really piled up recently.

First, it was relief pitcher Cole Sulser who went on the injured list with back spasms. Not long after, starting pitcher Shane McClanahan hit the injured list with a back ailment of his own that forced him out of a start against the Texas Rangers early.

The most recent loss is Griffin Jax, who is on the injured list with right elbow discomfort. He was scratched from his start against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 8, which resulted in the team going with a full bullpen game in a 3-2 victory.

That bullpen has been taxed at points this season, and will continue to be with another starting pitcher sidelined. However, some much-needed help could be on the way in the near future in the form of Manuel Rodriguez.

Manuel Rodriguez performing well on rehab assignment

Jun 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Manuel Rodriguez (39) reacts after pitching against the Miami Marlins in the eighth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has been working his way back, slowly but surely, from a right flexor strain that was suffered last season and resulted in him having to go under the knife for elbow surgery. Currently on a rehab assignment, he looks to be very close to returning to the Big League roster.

Rodriguez made his latest appearance for Triple-A Durham on Aug. 8, and he looked great. He threw a scoreless inning, recording two strikeouts. His velocity was strong, with his sinker sitting at 96.7 mph and his slider at 88.2 mph, as shared by Running From the OPS Substack.

In total, Rodriguez has made six appearances on the mound in 2026 between the Rays’ Florida Complex League, Single-A Charleston and Triple-A. He has performed well, going 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA across 6.1 innings with 11 strikeouts. Only four hits have been surrendered, and he has yet to walk a batter.

Manuel Rodriguez will add to strength of Rays bullpen

Apr 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Manuel Rodríguez (39) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting him back into the mix at the Major League level would be a huge boost to a unit that is thriving currently. Bryan Baker just set the record for successful consecutive save opportunities. Tyler Wells was acquired ahead of the MLB trade deadline from the Baltimore Orioles. Kevin Kelly, Cam Booser and Garrett Cleavinger are all throwing the ball well.

Inserting Rodriguez into the mix will give manager Kevin Cash another reliable option, especially if bullpen games are going to be the norm for the time being until McClanahan or Jax can return to the mound.

He has been excellent in two seasons with Tampa Bay, making 71 appearances and throwing 68 innings with a 2.12 ERA and 59 strikeouts.