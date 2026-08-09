Rays Rightfully See Improved Playoff and Championship Odds

Throughout the 2026 MLB regular season, the Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the best teams in the league.

And there is a great chance they remain atop the American League standings after the moves they made ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Plenty of their weaknesses were addressed, with catcher/first baseman Liam Hicks being added to upgrade the team’s offense and provide a source of power.

On the mound, Freddy Peralta was acquired to help stabilize the starting rotation behind Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez, with Shane McClanahan currently sidelined with a back injury. The bullpen was improved with the addition of Tyler Wells, who will help bridge the gap to All-Star closer Bryan Baker.

Given those upgrades, and how well the team was already playing, it should come as no surprise that their odds of making the playoffs and winning the championship have improved in the latest stock watch done by Bradford Dootlittle of ESPN.

Rays playoff and title odds moving in right direction

Aug 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks (34) celebrates his grand slam with third baseman Junior Caminero (13) in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays actually dropped when it comes to predicted wins from third to fourth place, but their total has increased from 93 to 94.9. They flipped spots with the Atlanta Braves, who are now projected for 96.6 victories after a really tough stretch heading into the All-Star break.

There are still several weeks remaining in the season, but Tampa Bay is a near lock for the postseason. Their odds have improved to 99.9%, up from 98.6%. They are one of three teams with 99.9% odds, along with the Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, with the Milwaukee Brewers being the only club with 100% playoff odds.

When it comes to winning the World Series, their odds have improved to 13.0%, improving upon the 9.7% in the previous edition. They are one of only four teams that have odds in the double digits and are the highest in the AL; the next closest is the Boston Red Sox at 8.2%.

President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander discusses his thoughts on the trade deadline with @raysradio’s Chris Adams-Wall.



Watch Full Interview: https://t.co/N3LHTGYo5B pic.twitter.com/JIh22SkER7 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 4, 2026

While some of the metrics that Doolittle runs don’t forecast things in a positive light for the Rays, they constantly outperform expectations. Coming into the 2026 season, they were expected to finish in last place in the AL East and be a non-factor.

Now, they are atop the division with the best record in the league. Even if some of the regression Doolittle predicts does occur, they have plenty of room for error to still make the postseason.