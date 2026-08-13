Rays DFA Pitcher as Part of Roster Shuffle To Sign Jorge Mateo

When the Tampa Bay Rays lost Ben Williamson to a hamstring injury, the team recalled Carson Williams to the Major League roster.

However, when the opportunity to bring on a player more experienced with the utilityman role that Williamson was playing became available, the Rays pounced. They signed veteran Jorge Mateo to a Major League deal after he was released by the Atlanta Braves.

That deal is now official, as he will be wearing No. 9 with the Rays. He is someone Tampa Bay knows well from playing against him during his time with the Baltimore Orioles. Now that his deal is stamped, sealed and approved, corresponding moves had to be made.

A spot on the 40-man roster had to be cleared. To achieve that, right-handed pitcher Trevor Martin was designated for assignment by the team. He made six appearances with the Big League team in 2026 for his MLB debut, throwing 11.1 innings with a 3.97 ERA.

Who did Rays option to make room for Jorge Mateo?

Jun 19, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Jorge Mateo (2) throws to first against the Milwaukee Brewers during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mateo isn’t the only player who is coming to the Major League squad. Right-handed pitcher Jesse Scholten is coming back for the first time since late May, when he suffered an injury and remained with Triple-A Durham.

He threw the ball well across five starts with the Bulls, covering 23.2 innings with a 3.04 ERA, 21 strikeouts and only three walks. Scholtens has filled several different roles on the Rays’ pitching staff in 2026 and will continue providing manager Kevin Cash with a versatile arm.

To make room for Mateo and Scholtens on the 26-man roster, Tampa Bay has optioned two players back to Durham: Williams and right-handed pitcher Michael Grove.

It makes sense to send their former top prospect, Williams, back to Triple-A. For him to continue developing, he needs consistent playing time and reps. The Rays cannot currently provide that to him, even with Williamson sidelined.

#Rays make the signing of infielder Jorge Mateo official. He’ll wear No. 9 for @RaysBaseball.



Other related moves: RHP Jesse Scholtens was called up, while RHP Michael Grove and SS Carson Williams were optioned to Durham. RHP Trevor Martin was DFA’d. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) August 13, 2026

A utility role isn’t the best for Williams at this point, so adding Mateo in his place makes a lot of sense.

Grove was with the Big League club as a replacement for Griffin Jax, who went on the injured list with elbow discomfort. He surrendered two runs in two innings of work in the finale against the Athletics and will be replaced by Scholtens.

There could be more moves on the horizon, with Shane McClanahan making a rehab start earlier this week. He could be ready to return to the Big League roster after only one start, since he has missed only two turns through the rotation.