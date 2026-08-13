Rays DFA Pitcher as Part of Roster Shuffle To Sign Jorge Mateo
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When the Tampa Bay Rays lost Ben Williamson to a hamstring injury, the team recalled Carson Williams to the Major League roster.
However, when the opportunity to bring on a player more experienced with the utilityman role that Williamson was playing became available, the Rays pounced. They signed veteran Jorge Mateo to a Major League deal after he was released by the Atlanta Braves.
That deal is now official, as he will be wearing No. 9 with the Rays. He is someone Tampa Bay knows well from playing against him during his time with the Baltimore Orioles. Now that his deal is stamped, sealed and approved, corresponding moves had to be made.
A spot on the 40-man roster had to be cleared. To achieve that, right-handed pitcher Trevor Martin was designated for assignment by the team. He made six appearances with the Big League team in 2026 for his MLB debut, throwing 11.1 innings with a 3.97 ERA.
Who did Rays option to make room for Jorge Mateo?
Mateo isn’t the only player who is coming to the Major League squad. Right-handed pitcher Jesse Scholten is coming back for the first time since late May, when he suffered an injury and remained with Triple-A Durham.
He threw the ball well across five starts with the Bulls, covering 23.2 innings with a 3.04 ERA, 21 strikeouts and only three walks. Scholtens has filled several different roles on the Rays’ pitching staff in 2026 and will continue providing manager Kevin Cash with a versatile arm.
To make room for Mateo and Scholtens on the 26-man roster, Tampa Bay has optioned two players back to Durham: Williams and right-handed pitcher Michael Grove.
It makes sense to send their former top prospect, Williams, back to Triple-A. For him to continue developing, he needs consistent playing time and reps. The Rays cannot currently provide that to him, even with Williamson sidelined.
A utility role isn’t the best for Williams at this point, so adding Mateo in his place makes a lot of sense.
Grove was with the Big League club as a replacement for Griffin Jax, who went on the injured list with elbow discomfort. He surrendered two runs in two innings of work in the finale against the Athletics and will be replaced by Scholtens.
There could be more moves on the horizon, with Shane McClanahan making a rehab start earlier this week. He could be ready to return to the Big League roster after only one start, since he has missed only two turns through the rotation.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.