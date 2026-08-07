Rays Giving Former Top Prospect Another Shot With Ben Williamson to IL

The Tampa Bay Rays have lost a key member of their lineup for the foreseeable future.

When playing against the Colorado Rockies in their previous series, utilityman Ben Williamson went down with what looked to be a serious hamstring injury. He was seen using crutches after the game, which is certainly never a good sign.

And now, the official announcement has come down. Williamson is heading to the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, retroactive to Aug. 6. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as if this is going to be a short-term stay on the sidelines for him, but more information will assuredly be shared in the coming days, and updates will be provided.

Williamson has been a key part of the team’s success defensively, grading out positively across the diamond. He has logged innings at third base, second base and shortstop and handled himself well at all three.

Rays placing Ben Williamson on injured list

Aug 2, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Ben Williamson (15) throws to first base during the second inning against Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most of his action has come at second base, but losing that versatility will certainly hurt the Rays and managerial decisions made by Kevin Cash. There is value in a player who can perform at a high level defensively, even if they aren’t making a major impact with the bat; look at starting shortstop Taylor Walls.

Williamson has a .247/.309/.332 slash line with an OPS+ of 81. He has hit three home runs and 10 doubles with 26 RBI. Eight stolen bases have been swiped in nine attempts, adding some speed to his game as well.

Replacing him won’t be easy given how much he brings to the table. But the player who will be tasked with doing so is Carson Williams. The former top prospect is getting another chance to prove himself at the Major League level, which he has not yet been able to do.

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed INF Ben Williamson (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day IL (retro Aug. 6) and recalled INF Carson Williams from Triple-A Durham. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) August 7, 2026

It will be interesting to see what he can do with this opportunity because he has yet to capitalize on any opportunity given to him to this point. Earlier in the year, when Walls was sidelined, Williams struggled mightily.

In 12 games and 33 plate appearances, he had a .100/.156/.133 slash line with a -17 OPS+. The organization was hopeful another offseason of development would help him after he looked overmatched during his debut in 2025 with a .172/.219/.354 slash line, at least showcasing the power he possesses.

Regarded as a good defender, Williams could slide right into the role Williamson was playing. It would be great for the team if he started to realize some of the immense potential he possesses that made him a top prospect in the sport.