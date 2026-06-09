Rays Dropping in MLB Power Rankings is Justified Following Bad Week

The Tampa Bay Rays are coming off another tough week, and their perception around the league is starting to drop.

Coming into the year, the Rays were a team that wasn’t expected to be much of a contender in what was expected to be a very challenging American League East. This was a division that spent a ton of money to improve, and with three teams making the playoffs last year, it seemed like a sure thing that it would happen again.

However, while Tampa Bay has been one of the biggest surprises in the league, a shocker has also been the struggles of other teams in the division. Only the New York Yankees are over .500, and they appear to be their main competition going forward.

Unfortunately, despite the overall season going well, the Rays have hit a rough patch, and some of their issues have been exposed. Tampa Bay’s starting rotation is starting to look like they could use some help with Steven Matz going to the bullpen. Furthermore, the lineup has always been in need of a little bit more help, and that is something the team must also address.

Will Leitch of MLB recently released new MLB power rankings, and after another bad week, the Rays dropped from fifth to sixth.

Drop is Understandable

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Steven Matz | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While it was a bit surprising to see Tampa Bay drop as much as they did last week, the drop to sixth following another losing week is justified. The Rays have now lost three of their last four series, and last week they were (1-5) and were swept by the Detroit Tigers.

With the team struggling of late, there are understandably some concerns starting to creep in. This is by far the worst stretch of the season for Tampa Bay, and the race in the American League East has heated up, even with Aaron Judge out with an injury.

This week, the Rays will be hoping to get back on track. The team will be playing the Boston Red Sox and then will head out West for a road trip starting with the Los Angeles Angels.

While winning on the West Coast is never easy, these are two teams that are struggling, and it is a good opportunity for Tampa Bay to get back on track. Overall, while it was fair to see the Rays drop, this is still one of the best teams in the AL.