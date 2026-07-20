Confidence on the Rise for Rays To Win AL East Title

Coming into the 2026 MLB regular season, there weren’t many expectations on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Many thought they would be near the bottom of the standings in the American League, likely toiling in last place in the uber-competitive AL East. The lack of confidence in the team was evident in responses to a poll done by The Athletic (subscription required) heading into the year.

On Opening Day, the Rays received zero votes as the winner of the AL East. The Boston Red Sox received the most votes, coming in at 42%. The New York Yankees were second at 33%, and the Toronto Blue Jays received 25%.

When Memorial Day rolled around, Tampa Bay received some consideration. They received 16% of the vote, with the Yankees receiving 84%. The Red Sox, Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles all received zero votes.

Rays receive plenty of support to win AL East

Jun 21, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (16) during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, in the latest update done at the All-Star break, confidence in the Rays continues to be on the rise. They received a season-high 46% of the votes, taking a large chunk of the votes that New York had throughout the first half.

Their percentage dropped by 29 points, while Tampa Bay increased by 30 points. The other three teams in the division received zero votes again, but confidence could certainly be on the rise for Boston.

The Rays traveled to Fenway Park to face them in four games to start the second half, and the Red Sox swept them. There is still a sizable gap in the standings, but Boston is as alive as ever, winning 13 consecutive games to thrust itself back into the AL playoff picture.

Rays need to add reinforcements ahead of deadline

Oct 7, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays general manager Erik Neander before game one of the 2021 ALDS at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Luckily for Tampa Bay, their lead in the division hasn’t shrunk too much despite losing five straight games. The Yankees have struggled with the Los Angeles Dodgers in their series out of the break, not being able to take advantage of the Rays’ losses piling up.

If Tampa Bay is going to maintain this position in the standings, it is clear they need to make some upgrades ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Their offense could just use some more punch, and the pitching staff, as a whole, needs some depth.

Their starting rotation is relying on two relievers who converted to starting pitchers midseason, Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour. That has cut into the bullpen depth, where Bryan Baker has emerged as a lockdown closer, but the supporting cast hasn’t always answered the call.