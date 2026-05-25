Rays Fail To Outlast Orioles in Marathon Series Opener

The Tampa Bay Rays have been excellent against American League foes and in the first game of the series throughout the 2026 season.

They had an opportunity to continue those dominant performances, heading on the road to face a Baltimore Orioles team they had just swept last week. Clutch, late-game performances led to the three-game sweep, but the Rays were unable to replicate that magic this time around.

Tampa Bay fell short in 13 innings, losing 9-7. They had another late-game rally, scoring a run in the eighth inning to tie the score at 2-2. But their bullpen, which has been excellent this season, was unable to close the door on Memorial Day afternoon.

After a scoreless 10th inning, the Rays took a lead in the top of the 11th, 12th and 13th innings. Each time, the Orioles were able to respond with runs of their own, matching Tampa Bay’s production until breaking through in the bottom of the 13th with four runs.

Rays run out of late-game magic against Orioles

May 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser (17) celebrates with teammates at home plate after hitting the game-winning two run home run against Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jesse Scholtens (not pictured) during the thirteenth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The go-ahead blow came courtesy of outfielder Colton Cowser, who hit a walk-off, two-run home run off Jesse Scholtens after Leody Tavares hit an RBI double to start things off and Jackson Holliday knocked in the second run of the inning to tie things up at seven.

It was certainly a disappointing outcome for Tampa Bay, which received another stellar start from Shane McClanahan. He threw 5.1 shutout innings, allowing only three hits and issuing two walks to go along with three strikeouts.

Hunter Bigge was able to work out of that sixth-inning jam, which started when McClanahan hit Gunnar Henderson with a pitch and walked Adley Rutschman. Things got hairy when Bigge walked Pete Alonso after picking off Henderson, but he got Samuel Basallo to ground out to second base to end the threat.

Alas, the high-wire act that Bigge worked didn’t continue in the seventh inning. He allowed two runs, one of which was earned and the other unearned, after he exited the game.

Bigge was one of three relief pitchers who were scored upon, giving up multiple runs in their respective appearances. Ian Seymour threw the 11th and 12th innings, giving up two runs. Scholtens made it through 1.1 innings and gave up five.

Tampa Bay was outlasted by Baltimore this time around, which will set up some challenges for the remainder of the series. Having to use five relievers, three of whom all worked multiple innings, puts pressure on Griffin Jax to work as deep into the game as possible.

Scholtens, Seymour and Casey Legumina all threw at least 30 pitches today, putting their availability tomorrow in question.