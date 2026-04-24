Rays Acquire Veteran Bullpen Piece in Trade With Mariners

On Friday, ahead of their series against the Minnesota Twins, the Tampa Bay Rays made a trade for a bullpen piece.

They have acquired right-hander Casey Legumina from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league right-handed reliever Ty Cummings.

Legumina, who is 28 years old, has played four seasons in the Big Leagues, spending time with the Cincinnati Reds and the Mariners. The right-hander has a 5-7 record with a 5.83 ERA in his career. Last season with Seattle, he posted a 5.62 ERA in 49 2/3 innings. This season, he has recorded a 4.63 ERA in 11 2/3 innings.

The Mariners designated Legumina for assignment last week, and once he’s added to the 40-man roster, he will join the Rays this weekend for their series against the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field.

Casey Legumina has chance to secure role with Rays in bullpen

Apr 14, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Casey Legumina (64) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

The acquisition of Legumina comes as a result of injuries to two key high-leverage relievers, Edwin Uceta and Garrett Cleavinger.

Uceta has a shoulder muscle strain and will be out for at least six weeks. This is a completely different shoulder injury from the one that has delayed his start to the 2026 campaign.

Cleavinger is currently working his way back from a calf strain, landing on the sidelines after making three appearances. Mason Englert will also miss at least a few weeks with elbow stiffness.

Seattle acquired Cummings, who is 24 years old and a right-handed reliever, in the deal. He spent time at Double-A and Triple-A in 2025, pitching 123 innings with a 3.29 ERA. In three relief appearances at Double-A this season, Cummings owns a 1.69 ERA with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Ty Cummings involved in Rays, Mariners deal for second time

May 12, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Hat and glove of Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) sits in dugout during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Ironically, Tampa Bay acquired Cummings from the Mariners organization in the Randy Arozarena trade in July 2024. He will now return to Seattle after spending almost two years with the Rays.

The Mariners used the remainder of Legumina’s options for the 2026 season, so he is out of options as he joins the Rays. He will need to perform at a high level to maintain a spot on the Major League roster all season.

Legumina will look to help a struggling Tampa Bay bullpen that has compiled a 5.64 ERA to start the season, which ranks 27th out of 30 teams in the league.