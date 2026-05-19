Rays' Shane McClanahan Reaches Impressive Career Milestone

The Tampa Bay Rays have been able to continue to establish themselves as arguably the best team in the American League, and a major reason why has been the return of one of their star pitchers.

It has been a fantastic start to the campaign for the Rays. Following a win in their series opener against the Baltimore Orioles, the team is (31-15) and in first place in the AL East.

Tampa Bay might not have come into the year with high expectations, but they are looking like a playoff contender thanks to the hot start. As one of the best teams in the league at home, being back at Tropicana Field has been a big boost for the team. It was not easy playing away from their home last year, and they have made the most of their return.

Furthermore, while the team returned home this year, they also saw the return of one of their best players, Shane McClanahan. Following missing so much time because of injury, the southpaw was finally healthy this spring, and the results have been strong.

McClanahan Reaches Impressive Milestone

BIG MAC pic.twitter.com/eUv1F7JMcj — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 18, 2026

Following missing the last two years completely, it has been great to see the former All-Star back on the mound for the Rays, and he has been performing like one once again. Even though his 23.2 inning scoreless streak was snapped against the Orioles, he was still able to secure a win.

Furthermore, the southpaw was able to record the 500th strikeout of his career in the victory. Due to the left-hander missing so much time and likely questioning what the future would hold for him, it is a great milestone for him to achieve, and there should be many more coming.

It has been very impressive how McClanahan has been able to perform this season after missing so much time, and he is a major reason why they have been so successful. The two-time All-Star very well could be heading toward a third All-Star appearance this year, and that has helped Tampa Bay exceed expectations.

The trio of McClanahan, Nick Martinez, and Drew Rasmussen has been one of the best in the league, and the Rays are not going to be a fun team to deal with if they can make the postseason. Overall, the milestone for McClanahan is a great one, and he should be extremely happy with his performance so far this season.