Rays Have Looming Decision To Make Regarding Struggling Slugger

It has been an amazing start to the campaign for the Tampa Bay Rays. However, there is still room for improvement and not all is perfect.

As the Rays head into their weekend series against the Miami Marlins, the team has the best record in the American League at (28-14) and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Tampa Bay is the winner of their last six series, with their last series loss coming back in April against the Cincinnati Reds. The sustained success that the team has been able to build this year, and they have been able to handle most challenges thrown their way.

So far, the starting rotation has been the group that has really helped lead the team. This is a unit that was expected to be a strength, but has exceeded those expectations. However, while that unit has been strong, the Rays do have a weakness still, and it was unfortunately an area that they tried to address in the offseason.

Despite adding former All-Star outfielder Cedric Mullins in free agency, Tampa Bay has not received the production that they need from the slugger, creating an issue in the outfield.

Rays Need Mullins To Get Going

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Cedric Mullins | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Despite many successful years with the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East, Mullins’ struggles are starting to pile up, dating back to his really bad second half of the season with the New York Mets. After being traded at the deadline in 2025, the former All-Star was really poor for his new team.

However, due to his pedigree with the Orioles, there was reason to believe that he was going to be able to bounce back this season. The Rays gave the veteran a one-year deal, but he has performed as he did with the Mets, and there is a legitimate reason to be concerned that he isn’t going to be able to turn it around.

So far this year, he has slashed .150/.204/.228 with two home runs and 13 RBI. With a negative WAR and the numbers being really poor, the Rays are going to have to make a move soon if things don’t improve.

In the minors, they do have Jacob Melton, who was acquired in the Brandon Lowe trade. While he might not be polished offensively, he would at the very least be a defensive upgrade. Overall, the struggles for Mullins have been going on for too long now, dating back to last year, and a tough decision might be upcoming for the Rays.