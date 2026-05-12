Rays Stellar Pitching Staff Makes Impressive Franchise History

With the 2026 MLB regular season just about a quarter of the way complete, the Tampa Bay Rays have been the cream of the crop in the league.

Entering play on May 12, they have the best record in the American League at 27-13. They are two games ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL East race as two of the four teams in the AL with a record above the .500 mark.

The Atlanta Braves are the only team in the Major Leagues that has more wins than the Rays right now, with 28.

What has been buoying the team’s success is the pitching staff, which has been lights out for more than two weeks. Tampa Bay’s hurlers have been throwing the ball so well that they actually made some impressive franchise history.

Rays pitching staff makes franchise history with dominant stretch

May 11, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

They entered their game against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 11 riding a 16-game streak of allowing three runs or fewer. Their AL East rivals snapped that streak, but the Rays were still able to come away with an 8-5 win and make history in the process.

As shared by the team’s official account on X, 16 is the most consecutive games in franchise history that Tampa Bay has gone allowing three or fewer earned runs. And it was a complete team effort to accomplish the incredible feat.

What makes it all the more impressive is the fact that they are doing it without so many key contributors. In the rotation, the team lost Steven Matz during the streak, as he joined Joe Boyle on the injured list. Ryan Pepiot was also announced out for the season.

Their relief staff got Garrett Cleavinger back in the mix, but is still without Edwin Uceta, Manuel Rodriguez and Steven Wilson. Also, Griffin Jax is no longer part of the bullpen mix, being moved into the rotation to help compensate for the losses there.

He was the opener for Jesse Scholtens twice, but is now being deployed as a regular starting pitcher as he ramps up his workload in the middle of the season. Both players have provided the team with solid production in changing roles.

New franchise record set pic.twitter.com/UGa3iQtJY3 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 12, 2026

At the back end of the bullpen, Bryan Baker has emerged as the team’s reliable closer, leading the AL with 11 saves. Cole Sulser, Kevin Kelly and Hunter Bigge have all risen to the occasion as well.

In the rotation, the star has been their free agent addition, Nick Martinez. Panned by some evaluators as a poor signing, he has been the team’s ace with a 1.70 ERA across eight starts and 47.2 innings, doing a wonderful job of limiting hard contact.

Shane McClanahan, who is pitching in the Big Leagues for the first time since August 2023, has turned a corner after a shaky start. He hasn’t allowed a run in three consecutive starts, dropping his season-long ERA to 2.60.

And of course, All-Star Drew Rasmussen deserves to be highlighted with his continued steady performance. He is 3-1 with a 3.16 ERA across 42.2 innings pitched.