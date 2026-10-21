Rays' Infielder Has Been Unsung Hero of MLB Postseason So Far

The Tampa Bay Rays have been able to win the ALCS and have punched their ticket to the World Series. Now, while they prepare for the Milwaukee Brewers, they can appreciate some of the players who helped them get there.

As the best team in the AL throughout the season, the Rays making the World Series shouldn’t be overly surprising. Both them and the New York Yankees were seen as the top two teams in the AL, and it was Tampa Bay who was able to sweep them in the ALDS.

Following that series, the Rays did get a little scare put in them with the Cleveland Guardians actually leading in the series twice after both Game 1 and Game 3. However, they got three straight wins, including two on the road.

The offense of the Rays was a hot topic, but this was a group that got going a bit in the final three games of the ALCS. In must-win Game 4, Tampa Bay was able to score seven runs. Furthermore, with a chance to clinch in Game 6, they scored seven runs once again. One of the top offensive players for the team so far in October has been Richie Palacios. While he might not be the biggest star, he has made a major impact.

Palacios Has Been an Unsung Hero

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Richie Palacios (1) hits a single during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Rays are usually led by their talented trio of Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda, and Junior Caminero, other players in the lineup are capable of stepping up as well.

One of those guys so far in October has been Palacios. The talented infielder has slashed .364/.364/.500 with four RBI and three doubles. Of their normal players, it has been Palacios who is leading the team in batting average so far.

In the two best offensive games for the Rays in the ALCS, it was Palacios who was one of the sparks. With multi-hit games in Game 4 and Game 6, the 29-year-old played a significant part in helping Tampa Bay win the series.

October baseball usually sees players who might not be well-known become household names for their performances. So far, Palacios has been one of the unsung heroes for the team.

In games that the Brewers will be using right-handed pitchers, Palacios will certainly be in the lineup with how he has been playing. If he can replicate what he was able to do in the ALCS and the postseason overall in the World Series, he will provide Tampa Bay with a major boost.