Rays' Magic Number Improves After Great Start by Freddy Peralta

The Tampa Bay Rays were able to bounce back on Tuesday against the New York Mets with a nice victory to even up the series. Now, the team continues to get closer to a playoff berth in the American League.

Since the start of the season, the Rays have been one of the best teams in the AL and have shown no signs of slowing down. Following their win against the Mets, Tampa Bay now has a record of 83-55.

As the best team record-wise in the AL, the Rays are focused on trying to hold off the New York Yankees, who remain their competition both in the division and the league overall. However, with a 4.5-game lead, Tampa Bay should feel pretty good about their positioning with September here.

On Tuesday, it was Freddy Peralta on the mound against his former team, and while things didn't start off well, it ended up being a strong start. To leadoff the game, Francisco Lindor was able to take Peralta deep. However, that would be the only run scored off the right-hander.

With it being two strong starts in a row, Peralta has seemingly found his groove with the Rays, and that is a great thing for the franchise.

Magic Number Hits 10

Sep 1, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Kevin Kelly (49) and catcher Nick Fortes (40) celebrate as they beat the New York Mets at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the win against the Mets and a loss by the Baltimore Orioles to the Colorado Rockies, the magic number for the Rays is down to 10. Getting some help from the Rockies was nice, and Tampa Bay is closing in on being the first team in all of baseball to clinch a playoff berth.

On Wednesday, it will be the final game of their series against the Mets. Right-hander Griffin Jax is expected to be activated off the injured list to make the start in the rubber game.

Following the game against the Mets, the Rays will be heading back on the road for a four-game series against the Texas Rangers over the weekend, followed by a three-game set against the Atlanta Braves.

This will be a bit of a challenging road trip for the team, with the Rangers being in a battle for a playoff spot in the AL West and the Braves being the current leaders in the National League East.

Overall, a playoff berth feels like it will be right around the corner for the Rays, and with some help, it could be coming during their series with the Braves to start next week.