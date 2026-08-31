Rays Have Smallest Magic Number in MLB Heading Into Mets Series

The Tampa Bay Rays have proven time and time again that they are a team that, when given an inch, will take a yard.

That was the theme of their series against the San Diego Padres. The Rays seemingly took advantage of every Padres miscue in the three-game series, which resulted in a shocking sweep at Tropicana Field based on how the team performed.

It was far from their best all-around series, but at the end of the day, all that matters is stacking victories, and that is exactly what Tampa Bay did. Riding a four-game winning streak, they own the smallest Magic Number in the MLB heading into a series with the New York Mets.

The Rays have the best record in the American League at 82-54. They are 4.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL East race, and need only one victory in their final four matchups against their division rivals to secure the season-long tiebreaker.

What is the Rays Magic Number heading into Mets series?

Aug 30, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second base Jorge Mateo (9) is congratulated by third baseman Junior Caminero (13), center fielder Jonny DeLuca (21) and teammates after he hit the game winning RBI to beat the San Diego Padres at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering play on Aug. 31, Tampa Bay’s Magic Number is currently 12 for a playoff spot, according to Sports Magic Numbers. With every victory, they move one step closer to securing a playoff spot.

However, fans should be keeping an eye on the Baltimore Orioles. Magic Numbers will change based on the results of other teams’ games as well. The Orioles are facing off with the Colorado Rockies, and if they lose, it will shave another game off the Rays’ Magic Number.

When it comes to the AL East, there is still a lot of work to be done to clinch the divisional crown. According to PlayoffStatus.com, that Magic Number is 22. That is the important number, especially with the Rays gunning for home-field advantage throughout the AL postseason. They are only 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in baseball.

Mets will present some challenge to Rays with Juan Soto back

Aug 30, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Juan Soto (22) hits a solo home run in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going up against a Mets team that is just playing out the string of the season provides Tampa Bay with a golden opportunity to continue chipping away at their Magic Number. New York has lost three consecutive series, all to division leaders: the Chicago White Sox, Brewers and Houston Astros.

The Mets have also gotten Juan Soto back from the injured list, which makes their lineup more dangerous to face. Game 2 of the series is one a lot of fans will be keeping a close eye on as well.

Freddy Peralta will be taking the mound against his former team, coming off the best start of his tenure with the Rays to this point. He fired six shutout innings against the Detroit Tigers and will be looking to carry that momentum over against a New York team that he struggled mightily with earlier this season.