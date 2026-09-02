Rays Outlook Changing Drastically With Freddy Peralta Breakout

The Tampa Bay Rays knew they were taking a little bit of a risk when they acquired starting pitcher Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

By some accounts, the Rays overpaid to acquire the veteran right-hander, trading away three top-30 prospects: outfielder Aidan Smith, infielder Emilien Pitre and right-handed pitcher Gary Gill Hill. Peralta had struggled with the Mets to begin the season, but if any team could get him on track, it was Tampa Bay.

Unfortunately, he didn’t look great at the start of his Rays tenure. Pitching in Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies and the Athletics at Sutter Health Park is a fast way for any pitcher to see their ERA inflate. He didn’t suffer losses in either of those games, but was on the hook for the defeat in his next two outings against the Baltimore Orioles.

Through his first four starts, Peralta had a ghastly 7.17 ERA and 5.76 FIP through 21.1 innings of work. He served up five home runs and surrendered 17 earned runs, but the coaching staff was working diligently with him to make some adjustments.

Freddy Peralta is dealing for the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his two most recent starts, everything has started to click for him, and he has been dominant. His most recent start came against his former team, and Peralta threw a gem against New York, leading Tampa Bay to a 6-2 victory.

The only blemish on his ledger was a solo home run by Francisco Lindor to lead off the game. After that, Peralta proved to be unhittable, allowing only two more base runners the entire outing.

In six innings of work, he allowed three hits total and one earned run to go along with seven strikeouts and zero walks issued. On the back of another six-inning dominant performance against the Detroit Tigers, it is safe to say Peralta is finding his groove with his new team.

Freddy Peralta faced off against his old team.



Freddy Peralta did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/oH2A3mVHBj — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) September 2, 2026

Over his last two outings, he has thrown 12 innings, allowing only five hits without issuing a single walk to go along with 11 strikeouts. He has completely erased the disastrous start to his tenure, with his season-long ERA down to 4.96, which is lower than the 4.99 he came to the club with.

Pitching coach Kyle Snyder deserves a lot of credit for helping him tweak his mechanics and get the most out of his arsenal, to start looking like the 2025 version of himself. Last year, Peralta was an All-Star with the Milwaukee Brewers, leading the National League with 17 victories and producing 5.5 bWAR.

This version of Peralta is what some analysts believed the Rays could coax back out on the field. Adding this kind of dynamic production behind Drew Rasmussen, Nick Martinez and Shane McClanahan gives Tampa Bay arguably the best starting pitching rotation in the American League, with Ian Seymour and Griffin Jax offering high-upside support.