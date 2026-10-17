Rays Make Right Choice Not Changing Starter After Rain Out

The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians got an unexpected off day on Friday, Oct. 16, when rain postponed Game 4 of the ALCS at Progressive Field.

As a result of the rainout, there will be no more off days in this series. The teams lost the off day for travel that would have occurred between Games 5 and 6, if necessary. The Rays are certainly hoping that game is necessary, as they currently trail 2-1 in the series, with the teams alternating wins.

Looking to even things up at 2-2, Tampa Bay was originally going with Nick Martinez as their starter in Game 4. The rainout did present them with the opportunity to go back to Drew Rasmussen, who would have been on his regular rest from Game 1.

However, the team has opted to give the ball to Martinez still. For now, that is all manager Kevin Cash was willing to commit to, saying, “We’ll go day to day from there,” via Adam Berry of MLB.com.

Rays sticking with Nick Martinez for Game 4

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws during the first inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the right move for the Rays to make. They believe sticking with Martinez in Game 4 and having Rasmussen ready to go in Game 5 gives the team the best chance to win both games. Both of them are going to have to be used, so keeping the duo in this order at least keeps them closer to being on schedule.

Martinez hasn’t pitched since Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees, when he threw 3.2 innings before being hit with a comebacker. That game was on Oct. 7, so he has already had an extended period of time to rest; pushing him back even further, after he had already been going through his routine to take the mound on Friday, could have been a detriment.

Martinez will start on Saturday for #Rays — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 17, 2026

In addition, the veteran righty has been excellent on the road this season. Getting him on the mound at Progressive Field should provide the team with plenty of confidence, as he pitched to a 2.38 ERA away from Tropicana Field.

That was the fourth-best mark in the American League, behind only Cam Schlittler of New York, Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays and Parker Messick of the Guardians.

Nick Martinez has been excellent on the road and against Guardians

Jul 25, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) delivers a pitch during the fifth inning against Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martinez has also been excellent in two starts against Cleveland this season. He has thrown 13 shutout innings in two victories for his team.

“Nick's been a leader for us all year. He's been the bridge that's held us together,” left fielder Chandler Simpson said Friday afternoon. “When he's on the mound, we know our leader's on the mound [and] we have to be behind him 100 percent. … We know that when he's on the bump that everybody's going to be behind him.”

Tampa Bay is 23-9 this season when Martinez starts. It was a little surprising to see him not start Game 3, but he will look to help his team get back in the win column and even the series up again.