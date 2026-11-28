Arguably the strongest part of the Tampa Bay Rays’ roster during their run to the World Series in 2026 was their starting rotation.

They had two All-Stars, Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez, anchoring the group. Shane McClanahan, before injuries slowed him down, was in the midst of a remarkable return after missing nearly two years of action. Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour were revelations, shifting from the bullpen to the rotation.

Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, the team acquired Freddy Peralta, who elevated the group to a new level. Alas, the depth in this rotation is going to be tested because they have suffered multiple losses in free agency this offseason.

The latest departure was Martinez, who has agreed to a two-year, $44 million deal with the Chicago White Sox, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports added that there are no opt-outs in the deal, making it a straight two-year pact.

Breaking: Nick Martinez to the White Sox, $44M, 2 years — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 28, 2026

This is a sizable loss for the Rays to have to overcome. The veteran righty was a stabilizing and reliable source of production on the mound, earning his first career All-Star nod after a stellar campaign.

When Martinez originally signed with Tampa Bay just ahead of spring training, it was a deal that was panned. He quickly proved those doubters wrong, stringing together a dominant start to his tenure with the franchise.

In 31 starts, he had a 3.10 ERA across 180 innings pitched. He struck out 109 batters, excelling at limiting hard contact and possessing pinpoint control and accuracy, issuing only 26 walks all season.

Nick Martinez is huge loss for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game 4 of the World Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Losing Martinez is going to be a tough pill to swallow, and replacing him is going to prove to be a tall task. Any time an All-Star departs, it is going to present challenges for a franchise, especially one that is as frugal as the Rays are when it comes to spending in free agency.

What makes it all the more difficult is that Tampa Bay also lost Peralta in free agency. He is heading to their American League East rivals, the Baltimore Orioles, after agreeing to a five-year, $125 million contract.

There were rumors swirling that the Rays could look to trade McClanahan or Ryan Pepiot to address other needs on the roster. However, both of them are going to be needed, along with Rasmussen, now that Martinez has left in free agency along with Peralta.

Right now, Tampa Bay’s rotation features those three, Jax and Seymour. Top prospects Ty Johnson and Brody Hopkins are options after making their Major League debuts this past season, but as relief pitchers.