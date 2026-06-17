Rays Make Sense as Potential Landing Spot for Astros Slugger

As the Tampa Bay Rays continue with their West Coast trip against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team will be hoping to continue to perform well and be a contender as the summer heats up.

So far, the Rays have been arguably the biggest surprise in baseball. This was a team that wasn’t expected to be nearly as good as they have been, and that is not the first time it has happened that they have surprised people.

With the team performing well, the next few weeks should be spent evaluating where they can improve. Due to injuries and some recent struggles, the starting rotation could use an arm or two in the back end. Fortunately, the team doesn’t need to make a major splash with a talent trio, but help is certainly needed.

One area that really seems to be a spot where they should be seeking help is in the lineup. With a few areas of need, the Rays could pursue players at multiple positions. However, one player in particular could be an impact addition.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Rays being a potential landing spot for Houston Astros shortstop, Jeremy Pena.

Pena Could Be a Major Upgrade

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It has been a struggle for the Astros this season, and they very well could be sellers at the trade deadline. While they would likely want to move more of their veteran players, Pena could end up being a potential player moved as well.

The talented shortstop is still just 28 years old, and with a long list of accolades in the majors, including a World Series MVP, he would be highly desired. Even though he’s under team control for another year, moving him now could help the Astros secure a massive trade package.

Tampa Bay is a team that has a plethora of talent in their farm system and would be able to come up with a substantial offer. For the Rays, adding Pena would solve a major need for the team at shortstop. While Taylor Walls is a very good defender, he doesn’t bring much to the plate offensively. Furthermore, prospect Carson Williams hasn’t been able to hit the ground running in the majors, and shortstop is a need.

Pena would be a good option for Tampa Bay, not only this season, but next as well. He will be at an affordable number for them once again, and pursuing him would make a lot of sense.