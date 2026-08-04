Trading for Freddy Peralta Will End Up Being Right Move for Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the best teams in baseball this year, and they have been aggressive in their pursuit of improving. With the trade deadline here, the team has been able to make a few improvements to what has already been one of the best teams in the league.

Even though the Rays weren’t supposed to be a playoff contender this year, they have been able to surpass expectations and sustain it. The American League East might be starting to heat up, and Tampa Bay looking to get better is important.

Recently, the team was able to acquire right-hander Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets for a package of prospects. Adding a starting pitcher was a need for the Rays, and Peralta could really be a high-upside addition for the team. While he might have been a disappointment after being dealt to New York, he could be exactly what Tampa Bay is looking for.

Adding Peralta Will Be Right Move for Rays

Jul 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it certainly would have been nice for the team to have added Tarik Skubal, Tampa Bay landing Peralta is a solid move as well. Skubal would have given them a much more proven pitcher for their push toward the playoffs and likely important games in October.

Even though the trade package from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Skubal didn’t seem to be a ton based on his skill set, it was still a lot more than the Rays had to part ways with to get Peralta.

So far this season, the right-hander has not been at his best overall. He has totaled a 5-9 record and 4.99 ERA, which is nowhere near the level he pitched at with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025.

While the overall numbers aren’t great, there have been some really good performances for the right-hander this year. However, with some really poor ones as well, Peralta’s value has come crashing down.

For the Rays, they are no stranger to being able to get the most out of the player, and Peralta should be highly motivated to pitch well for them as a free agent at the end of the season.

If the right-hander can pitch close to how he did with the Brewers in 2025, Tampa Bay is going to be getting an elite-level starter at a very low price. Due to the Rays prioritizing their prospects, the move to bring in Peralta could be a savvy one that pays dividends in October.