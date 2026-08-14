Rays Match MLB History With Dominant West Coast Trip

The Tampa Bay Rays got the second half started on a low note when they were swept in a four-game series by the Boston Red Sox.

After that, they won eight out of 10 games to get back on track against the Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers. A series loss to the Chicago White Sox followed, kicking off August, which created some negative momentum heading into a lengthy road trip.

The Rays were heading out west for nine games, playing three-game series against the Colorado Rockies, Seattle Mariners and Athletics. There would be some challenges, especially for the team's pitchers, and there was some uncertainty because it was in the middle of the MLB trade deadline.

Evidently, there was nothing that was going to slow this club down, as Tampa Bay matched some impressive MLB history with a dominant West Coast trip. The Rays went undefeated, winning all nine games, giving them the best record in baseball at 74-46, putting them percentage points ahead of the 75-47 Milwaukee Brewers.

Rays match MLB and franchise history with successful road trip

Aug 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays short stop Taylor Walls (6) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Athletics during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As shared by the Rays Communications account on X, via Stats Perform, Tampa Bay is the 13th team to go at least 9-0 on a road trip since 1901. They are the second team to achieve that feat in 2026, following the Red Sox, who went 9-0 from July 3rd through 12th.

Before Boston and the Rays had their successful road trips this summer, the last team to accomplish this impressive feat was the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

In franchise history, four Tampa Bay squads have had road winning streaks of at least nine games. The last occurrence was in 2021 from May 9-31. The Rays will be looking to extend that streak to 10 when they are away from Tropicana Field again on Aug. 21, when they start a three-game set with the Orioles.

What made the team’s performance during this road trip all the more impressive was that contributions came from up and down the roster. Obstacles were placed in their way with utilityman Ben Williamson and starting pitcher Griffin Jax both hitting the injured list.

According to @StatsPerform, the Rays are the 13th team since 1901 to go 9-0 or better on a single road trip and the second this season along with the Red Sox from July 3-12 (9-0). Entering the season, the 2021 Braves (9-0) were the last team to do so.



The nine-game road… — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) August 12, 2026

Williamson’s injury is more serious than Jax’s, which prompted the team to sign veteran infielder Jorge Mateo. Jax is already on the mend, but when he was a late scratch for his start against the Mariners, an unexpected bullpen game unfolded, and the relief staff stepped up. Taylor Walls had a two-homer game making franchise history.

The team’s MLB trade deadline acquisitions all contributed at one point or another on the trip. Freddy Peralta looks to have made a successful adjustment with his pitch mix against the Athletics and will now get to pitch at Tropicana Field twice.

Liam Hicks has provided the exact boost the team was hoping for to the lineup as protection for Junior Caminero. Out of the bullpen, Tyler Wells has been blowing opponents away with incredible strikeout numbers.

It all culminated in one of the most dominant road stretches in franchise history, which the team will look to continue on their path to winning the American League East and clinching a bye into the ALDS.