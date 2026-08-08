Rays Receive Fair Grade of MLB Trade Deadline Acquisitions

Jim Bowden of The Athletic did a breakdown of each team’s trade deadline, giving each team a grade for how they did at the trade deadline, and the Tampa Bay Rays received a solid mark.

The Rays received a B grade from Bowden for their performance at the trade deadline, which included acquiring right-handed starter Freddy Peralta, catcher and first baseman Liam Hicks and right-handed reliever Tyler Wells.

Not only did the Rays improve their roster by making the moves, but they did so while giving up just one of their top 14 prospects, according to MLB.com rankings.

They gave up seven total prospects, including INF Émilien Pitre, OF Aidan Smith and RHP Gary Gill Hill for Peralta, INF Brayden Taylor, INF Adrian Santana and RHP Jacob Kisting for Hicks and RHP Michael Forret for Wells.

Rays did well acquiring talent without overpaying

Feb 23, 2021; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays senior vice president and general manager Erik Neander at a post practice press conference on the first day of full squad workouts during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay is taking a flyer on Peralta, who went 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA and a .264 BAA in 22 starts with the New York Mets this season.

Although he struggled so far this season, Peralta is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he finished in the top five in the National League Cy Young voting.

As a member of the Milwaukee Brewers, the 30-year-old went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts, posting a .193 BAA, a 1.08 WHIP, 66 walks and 204 strikeouts in 176.2 innings.

Hicks had a serviceable rookie season with the Miami Marlins in 2025, slashing .247/.346/.346 with six homers, 13 doubles, 45 RBIs and a .692 OPS.

Liam Hicks greatly improves Rays lineup

Aug 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks (34) celebrates his grand slam home run in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, the 27-year-old has broken through in 2026. In 101 games with the Marlins this year, Hicks slashed .282/.363/.432 with 14 homers, nine doubles, 62 RBIs, 40 walks compared to 39 strikeouts, 54 runs and a .795 OPS.

The versatility that Hicks brings is a plus for the Rays. He has caught a majority of his career so far and can also play first base and has served as the DH. In his career overall, he caught 101 games, played first base in 55 games, and has been the designated hitter for 65. He will provide power from the catching position as well, which is a big need.

Similar to Hicks, Wells is in the midst of a breakout season. In his first season as a reliever since his rookie year in 2021, Wells joined Tampa Bay sporting a 2.67 ERA in 54 innings across 43 appearances. He recorded 11 holds and four saves for the Baltimore Orioles, striking out 53 and walking 13 with a .202 BAA.

Petalta, Hicks and Wells will aim to help the Rays down the stretch, as they aim to keep their spot at the top of the American League East, which they lead by 4.5 games with a 68-46 record, the best record in the AL. Overall, it was a successful trade deadline for Tampa Bay, which their B grade suggests.