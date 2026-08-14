What Jorge Mateo Signing Major League Deal Means for Rays

The MLB trade deadline came and went on Aug. 3, but that doesn’t mean the Tampa Bay Rays are done adding talent to their roster.

After losing Ben Williamson to what is thought to be a serious hamstring strain, the team has dipped into free agency to bring in an experienced, versatile player to help replace what Williamson was bringing to the team.

The Rays are signing utilityman Jorge Mateo to a Major League deal after he was released by the Atlanta Braves last week. This is an addition that will have a major impact on Tampa Bay for a variety of reasons.

Financially, this is a risk-free move for the Rays. Because the Braves are on the hook for the remainder of his $1 million salary, all Tampa Bay will be paying is the prorated amount of the $780,000 league minimum for however long he is on the roster.

What does Jorge Mateo bring to the Rays?

Jul 8, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Jorge Mateo (2) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To get him on the roster, there will be a 40-man roster shuffle. Someone will be designated for assignment, or the team could transfer someone, such as Cole Sulser, to the 60-day injured list, and then a subsequent move will be made with the 26-man roster. Presumably, Carson Williams will be optioned back to Triple-A Durham to make room for Mateo.

Lineup-wise, he could slide into a role similar to what Williamson was playing, but with even more versatility. Mateo has some experience playing the outfield, meaning he could go out there in a pinch for manager Kevin Cash should the need arise.

Sources: Jorge Mateo has agreed to a Major League deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero) August 13, 2026

That is likely a last resort because the Rays have a good thing going in the outfield with Chandler Simpson in left field, Cedric Mullins in center field and a platoon of Victor Mesa Jr., Jonny DeLuca and Ryan Vilade filling in right field and across the grass in certain matchups.

Mateo will likely assume the short-side platoon role that Williamson was filling at second base, combining with Richie Palacios. While Mateo isn’t the quintessential Tampa Bay player, given his propensity to strike out, he does offer something they value, and that is speed.

He has 10 stolen bases this season and has been caught only once. Two 30+ stolen-base campaigns are on his resume with the Baltimore Orioles in 2022 and 2023, and he has swiped double-digit bags in six straight campaigns.

Jorge Mateo is ideal replacement for Ben Williamson

Jul 24, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Ben Williamson (15) fields a ground ball in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His Baserunning Run Value of +1 is well above the league average, and he possesses a sprint speed of 30.3 mph, which is in the 100th percentile. That is a real weapon Cash can deploy late in the game as a pinch runner when the team needs to create some offense on the basepaths. And then he can remain in the game as a defensive replacement given his versatility.

This was a great addition for the Rays. Williams may possess more upside than Mateo, but he needs consistent at-bats. That isn’t something Tampa Bay can provide him at the Major League level, which makes bringing in a veteran who is used to coming off the bench as a utility guy a stronger fit.