Rays Need Freddy Peralta To Remain Great in Must-Win Game 3 of the World Series

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting set to host the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the World Series. Following losses in the first two games, this game means everything to Tampa Bay.

Even though the Rays are trailing in the World Series so far, this feels like a series that could easily be tied 1-1. Tampa Bay has shockingly made a lot of mental errors, some actual errors, and really just aren't playing like themselves.

Furthermore, while it was miscues that cost the team in Game 2, it was the offense that let them down a bit in Game 1. Despite a good start from Nick Martinez, the team was only able to muster two runs. That simply won’t get the job done, and Tampa Bay couldn’t come through with the big hit.

Perhaps the big moment of playing in the World Series is getting to a team that doesn’t have a ton of experience when it comes to postseason success. However, with the team trailing 2-0, Game 3 is obviously a must-win.

For the Rays, they are fortunate to have a strong starting rotation, and on Monday night, they will be turning to Freddy Peralta with everything on the line.

Rays Need Peralta to Keep World Series Hopes Alive

Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after a fly out hit by Cleveland Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter (not pictured) to end the sixth inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though this isn’t an elimination game for Tampa Bay, it is one that the team simply needs to win. Going down 3-0 would result in an extremely challenging uphill climb for the franchise.

With Peralta on the mound and the team being back at home where they have been fantastic all year, it is imperative to get this game.

Acquiring the right-hander has been one of the best moves by the Rays ever at the trade deadline, and he is a major reason why they are here. During the regular season, he quickly bounced back from some struggles with the New York Mets and looked like the pitcher that he was with the Brewers.

After being acquired, he totaled a 5-2 record and 3.25 ERA in 10 starts. In the postseason, he has been even better with a 2-0 record and 1.08 ERA in three starts so far.

Even though their backs are up against the wall a bit in the series, having Peralta on the mound should inspire some confidence for the group. Tampa Bay has been very successful on the mound, and there is no reason to believe that he won’t deliver.