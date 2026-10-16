Rays Need More From Key Slugger Offensively to Win ALCS

The Tampa Bay Rays suffered a tough loss in a pivotal Game 3 of the ALCS, and now there has to be a reason to be concerned.

Coming into the ALCS, the Rays were the team that was expected to win following having the best record in the league. Tampa Bay was a massive surprise this year, but they were able to sustain success throughout the year and held off some very good teams in their division to win it.

In the ALDS, the Rays were able to sweep the New York Yankees, further proving just how good this team is. However, in Game 1 of the ALCS, the Guardians were able to steal one off Drew Rasmussen, which was a big win for Cleveland.

Tampa Bay was able to bounce back in Game 2 thanks to an impressive performance by Freddy Peralta. However, the one trend that came out of the game was that the offense for Tampa Bay was struggling. In both games, the team scored just three runs, and while generating offense in October isn’t easy, three runs in each of the first two games was a concern.

On Thursday, the unit continued to struggle, and the two runs the Rays scored weren’t enough. With the offense being an issue, one player who hasn’t performed yet in the ALCS has been Jonathan Aranda.

Rays Need More From Aranda

Oct 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda (8) reacts after striking out against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning in game three of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As one of the key players in the lineup for Tampa Bay and the player who usually is operating between Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero, Aranda is a key piece of the lineup.

While the slugger had a great regular season and was one of the best run producers in the league, he has struggled through three games. In the first two games in Tampa Bay, Aranda went a combined 0-for-6. On the road in Game 3, things did not get any better for the talented slugger. In the loss, Aranda went 0-for-4, and in a pivotal Game 3, the Rays needed more from one of their stars.

Fortunately, there is still time for Tampa Bay to turn things around. There is a lot of weather uncertainty for Game 4, but the Rays are more than capable of bouncing back.

However, if this team is going to come back and win the series, the offense has to be better. While the unit might not be the most prolific, they are more than capable of doing more than they have. Getting a player like Aranda going will certainly help them turn things around.