Rays Need To Close Out Guardians in Game 6 Without Gavin Williams

The Tampa Bay Rays have taken home-field advantage back from the Cleveland Guardians.

After losing Game 1 at Tropicana Field, they bounced back to even the series at 1-1 with a victory in Game 2 behind Freddy Peralta. The Rays faltered in Game 3, the first of three at Progressive Field, but were able to get back on track after that.

Tampa Bay’s bats finally came alive in Game 4, with their Big 3 of Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero stepping up. Credit also needs to be given to manager Kevin Cash, who moved Chandler Simpson into the No. 3 spot in the lineup and he responded.

In Game 5, it was quintessential Rays. Drew Rasmussen dominated; the bullpen shut things down behind him, and the offense had a few timely hits in a 3-1 victory. With a 3-2 series lead, Tampa Bay looks to close things out at home, and they need to take advantage of the opportunity they are being presented with in Game 6: no Gavin Williams.

Rays catch huge break with Gavin Williams unavailable for Game 6

Oct 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game five of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite his team facing elimination, the Guardians’ ace will not be starting on short rest in Game 6. In fact, Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said that Williams won’t be available at all.

As shared by Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, the emerging star is “not an option,” and the team is going with a bullpen game. Williams is lined up for a potential Game 7 if the team can force one.

The Cleveland Guardians will go with a bullpen game for Game 6 with starter Gavin Williams "not an option,'' Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. He'd be lined up if there was a potential Game 7. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 19, 2026

This is exactly why ending series as early as possible and lining up your pitching staff is so important. The Rays swept the New York Yankees in the ALDS, allowing them to set their rotation up to their liking.

It has resulted in them having Rasmussen and now Peralta each start twice in the ALCS. The Guardians had to lean on Williams heavily just to advance to the ALCS, as he made three appearances in the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox.

He started on Oct. 5, closed out the game on Oct. 8, and started again on Oct. 10 in Game 5 to pitch his team into the next round. Williams took the ball on Oct. 15 to give Cleveland a 2-1 lead over the Rays, but they were not able to turn to him with their season on the line.

This is a situation Tampa Bay has to take advantage of. Finishing the Guardians off on Monday night, not even having to worry about facing Williams in a winner-take-all game, and getting that extra day of rest ahead of the World Series would be massive.

The postponement of Game 4 from Friday to Saturday has benefitted the Rays to this point, with their starting pitchers getting an extra day of rest. They will look to continue making the most of that rainout, with Peralta taking the mound and having a chance to close out the series in Game 6.