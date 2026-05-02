Analyzing If Rays Can Continue to Thrive With Ryan Pepiot Out for the Year

Even though the Tampa Bay Rays are off to a fantastic start to the season, the team has had to battle with some injuries. Unfortunately, a recent one will be keeping a pitcher out for the remainder of the season.

With one of the best records in the American League, the Rays have proven to be a contender as the calendar flips to May. Tampa Bay might have had some unsure expectations coming into the campaign, but they have done extremely well so far.

The Rays have had a couple of nice winning streaks so far and have swept multiple opponents. This success has come from a fairly balanced attack, but it has been the starting rotation that has carried the team for most of the year.

In the offseason, the team clearly was trying to improve in rotation with the signings of Steven Matz and Nick Martinez. Both of these pitchers have been excellent for the team, even though they were brought in to help provide depth.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the comeback of Shane McClanahan, the Rays were smart to try to get some depth in case he got injured or was ineffective. Now, while McClanahan has been able to pitch well and stay healthy, the depth has been tested following the team's ruling out of Ryan Pepiot for the rest of the season.

Tampa Bay Can Survive Without Pepiot

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Pepiot | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Even though coming into the season, the right-hander figured to be at worst their third-best pitcher, the Rays have been able to perform well without him. To start, taking his place in the starting rotation was Joe Boyle. The right-hander was doing well before he was sent to the injured list as well, but figures to get more opportunities to start when he is healthy.

What has made the major difference for the team, even with Pepiot out, has been the performance of their two free agency acquisitions. Tampa Bay just seems to pick up wins when either Matz or Martinez is on the hill, and that is a great thing to see. Of the two, Martinez has the better stats, but Matz has also been great.

While losing one of their projected top starters is a significant blow, Tampa Bay has proven early on that they can win without him so far. In order to sustain that, they will need their other pitchers to continue to perform well, but they also have options in the minors that could help down the road if need be.