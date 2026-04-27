Versatile Rays Player Is Forcing a Tough Roster Decision

Richie Palacios is making the most of his opportunity with the Tampa Bay Rays.

With Gavin Lux beginning the season on the injured list due to a right shoulder impingement, Palacios made the Opening Day roster. Before Opening Day, it seemed likely Lux would return to his role upon activation, but now Palacios’ success may make it difficult to take him out of the lineup.

In 39 at-bats this season, Palacios is hitting .256 with a .412 on-base percentage and a .771 OPS. He has recorded one home run, one double and eight walks.

He’s shown patience at the plate in his opportunities, continuing to prove he shouldn’t lose his spot once Lux returns from the IL.

Richie Palacios stepping up for Rays

Apr 1, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Richie Palacios (1) yells out instructions to his teammate during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

On top of the production he’s provided at the bottom of the lineup, Palacios has also delivered defensively. He’s shown strong versatility, playing both second base and the outfield for the Rays.

This opportunity was a long time coming for Palacios, who was expected to make the Opening Day roster in 2025 before suffering a broken finger. After returning from that injury, he sustained a knee injury and wasn’t called back up until September.

In 42 at-bats in 2025, Palacios slashed .333/.396/.452, good for a .848 OPS, along with five walks.

Palacios is taking advantage of this opportunity, making Tampa Bay’s decision more difficult once Lux makes his return.

The Rays already have multiple left-handed hitting outfielders, but when Lux comes back, he may get more reps in the outfield.

This had to feel great for Richie Palacios man…



It’s been a tough few seasons for him with injuries, what a big hit. pic.twitter.com/g0aFqunoUZ — Jake (@TBRaysCentral) April 5, 2026

One possible option could be sending down Jake Fraley, who is batting .245 in 53 at-bats with five doubles and two home runs.

It’s a good problem to have, but a tough decision will need to be made when Lux is healthy and ready to return. Lux is expected to claim a roster spot, meaning someone will be the odd man out—but it shouldn’t be Palacios.

Tampa Bay just swept the Minnesota Twins and now sits at 16-11. The Rays are currently in second place in the American League East, just 1.5 games behind the New York Yankees.

As Tampa Bay continues to find its rhythm early in the season, Palacios has emerged as more than just a temporary fill-in—he’s become a legitimate piece of the puzzle. His ability to get on base and provide defensive versatility has made a strong impression shouldn’t be overlooked when roster decisions loom.

While difficult choices are inevitable once Lux returns, Palacios has made a strong case to remain part of the conversation.