Rays' Outfield Prospects Not Ranked as High as They Should Be

As the season gets closer to September, the Tampa Bay Rays are still in first place in the American League and are looking to remain there.

While the Rays might not have had major expectations coming into the year, the team has been able to sustain their success and has proven a lot of people wrong.

Despite the rest of their division spending a ton of money over the winter to improve, it has been Tampa Bay who has been able to hold them all off. With the rest of the AL not being all that great, it appears like the winner of the division will be the team with the best record in the league and have home-field advantage.

The Rays were wisely an aggressive team at the deadline, trying to improve, and fortunately they were able to accomplish that without giving up too much in terms of prospects. This is still one of the best farm systems in baseball, and that spans across multiple levels.

Sam Dykstra of MLB recently wrote about the top farm systems in baseball in terms of outfield talent, and the Rays, with one of the best overall systems, came in ranked 9th.

Tampa Bay Has Excellent Young Talent

Sep 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Jacob Melton (31) reacts in fron tof umpire Mike Muchlinski (76) after being called out trying to steal second base during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With one of the best overall systems in the league, it isn’t overly surprising to see the Rays with one of the best in terms of outfield talent. One of the top prospects for Tampa Bay is an outfielder, and that is Theo Gillen.

The talented outfielder is ranked 12th according to MLB Pipeline and is now the second-best prospect in the system on their rankings behind Grady Emerson. Gillen has been a rising star in the system and is ranked as the second-best outfield prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline behind only Josue De Paula of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With Gillen being ranked so highly at the position, it is a bit surprising actually to not see the Rays’ unit as a whole ranked higher than ninth. Furthermore, while the team has Gillen leading the way in their outfield, they have some other good names too.

In terms of prospects for the Rays in the outfield, both Jacob Melton and Austin Overn are considered to be top 10 in what is a really good system.

Overall, while it’s nice to be in the top 10, the Rays should be a bit higher, with Gillen leading the way and some solid other options behind him for the unit.